<i>Toxic</i> Teaser: Gruesome Raya AKA Yash Returns To Chop Heads And 'Teach' Manners

KGF star Yash is back and how. The makers of his highly anticipated film Toxic unveiled the teaser on Friday. Gruesome, gory, violent, and a visual extravaganza—the teaser can be defined in these words.

Like the previous controversial teaser-trailer, this time the teaser is dominated by Yash as well.

Breaking Down the Teaser

Set in a dark and gloomy colour palette, the teaser begins with flashes of Raya (aka Yash), who's been told to step back as the enemy is more ferocious this time.

But Raya doesn't listen to anyone.

When he says the game is over, the game will be over.

Replete with gory montages of breaking limbs and chopping heads, mercy leaves the room when Raya enters the scene.

This time, the teaser also features a scene in which Yash (aka Raya) engages in rough sex.

The teaser gives a glimpse of the film's antagonist, played by Malayalam star Tovino Thomas, who arrives to challenge Raya, saying, "I'm home, daddy!"

The Controversy

The first look of Toxic was released by the makers on January 8—Yash's birthday.

The action-packed video opened with Yash making out with a woman inside a car and then gunning down several men at a cemetery.

The video ignited heated reactions from a section of the Internet, with some calling it "indecency."

It led to complaints from a Christian body, a state women's commission, and even an FIR against the makers. However, many in the film fraternity defended the first-look video, including filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Ram Gopal Varma.

About Toxic

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. Written and shot in Kannada and English, it will have dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film boasts a stellar cast including Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth alongside the Kannada superstar Yash.

The film will be releasing on March 19, clashing with Dhurandhar: The Revenge.