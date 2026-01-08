<i>Toxic</i> Teaser-Trailer: Yash As Raya Unleashes Havoc (Beyond Your Imagination)

KGF star Yash is back in a big way. On his 40th birthday, he treated fans to the much-awaited teaser of his star-studded film Toxic. This two-minute stunner will blow your mind with its sheer audacity of the creative fancy.

Breaking Down the Teaser

The teaser opens with a funeral scene in a cemetery.

It transitions to a car arriving and disrupting the serenity of the scene.

Before an explosion erupts, an intimate scene inside the car builds the "toxic" atmosphere.

Yash, as Raya, then enters through a haze of fog while smoking a cigarette. A shirtless, tattooed Yash slips into an oversized black coat and announces, "Daddy's home."

No Yash scene is complete without him brandishing a gun and creating havoc on screen.

While action films are storming the box office across languages, Yash sets the bar high by hitting the ball out of the park.

Sharing the teaser, Yash wrote, "RAYA. Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups in cinemas worldwide on 19-03-2026."

The internet erupted with roaring shout-outs.

One user wrote, "Monster is back."

Another said, "The world is my territory."

A third commented, "It's Rocky Territory."

About Toxic

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. Written and shot in Kannada and English, it will have dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film boasts a stellar cast including Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth. Before the teaser, the makers unveiled the first looks of Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.