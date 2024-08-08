Yash Begins Shooting For His Film <i>Toxic</i>: "The Journey Begins"

Yash's upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups went on floors today. The superstar shared a picture from the first day of shoot on his social media handles and he simply wrote, "The journey begins #Toxic." The film will be directed by Geetu Mohandas. Ahead of the film's shoot, the actor, along with his wife Radhika Pandit and kids, visited the Shri Sadashiva Rudra Surya Temple, Shri Manjunatheshwara Temple in Dharmastala and Kukke Subramanya Temple in Subramanya, in Karnataka.

Check out the post here:

See photos from Yash's temple visit here:

Xclusiv... YASH TO START SHOOTING 'TOXIC' ON 8 AUG... After the Blockbuster success of #KGF2, #Yash will begin shoot of his next film #Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups on [Thursday] 8 Aug 2024 [8-8-8] in #Bengaluru.



Interestingly, the number 8 has a strong association with... pic.twitter.com/wCrZ3db86Z — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 6, 2024

Earlier this year, celebrity hairstylist Alex Vijaykanth shared pictures of Yash's transformation for the film. "Crafting a look that's truly explosive. A custom pompadour for Rocking Star Yash! From the iconic long hair look to the shorter, edgier and intense style for Toxic. Creating a hairstyle that perfectly complements characters played by Yash is a challenge I relish, and this pompadour is a testament to it," he captioned the post.

Yash announced his association with the project Toxic in December 2023. He captioned it, "'What you seek is seeking you' - Rumi A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups #TOXIC." ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about:

The action-oriented film, set against the backdrop of the drug mafia, is slated to release on April 10, 2025. The film is being collectively produced by Venkat K Narayana's KVN Productions and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.