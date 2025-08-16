Javed Akhtar Hits Back At Troll Telling Him To Celebrate Pakistan's Independence Day Instead: "<i>Aukaat Main Raho</i>"

Javed Akhtar took to X yesterday on the occasion of India's 79th Independence Day. He mentioned how India's Independence was earned after numerous sacrifices by our freedom fighters.

An online troll, however, commented on the post stating that Javed Akhtar should celebrate his Independence Day on August 14, the day Pakistan does.

What's Happening

Lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar had a befitting reply for an online troll who tried to disrespect him by commenting on his Independence Day post yesterday.

Javed Akhtar's post read, "Happy Independence Day to all my Indian sisters and brothers. Let's not forget this independence was not given to us on a platter. Today, we must remember and salute those who went to jail and those who went to the gallows for getting us Azaadi. Let's see that we never lose this precious gift."

The troll commented, "Aapka Happy Independence toh 14th August hai," clearly indicating Pakistan's Independence Day.

Javed Akhtar slammed the troll by replying, "Beta jab tumhare baap dada angrez ke joote chaat rahe the mere buzurg desh ki aazadi ke liye Kaala Pani mein mar rahe thay. Apni aukaat main raho (Son, while your forefathers were licking the boots of the British, my ancestors were dying in Kaala Pani for the country's freedom. Know your place)."

Happy Independence Day to all my Indian sisters and brothers . Let's not forget this independence was not given to us on a platter . Today we must remember and salute those who Went to jails and those went to gallows for getting us Azaadi . Let's see that we never lose this… — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) August 15, 2025

Javed Akhtar's Great Grandfather As A Freedom Fighter

Javed Akhtar's great-grandfather, Fazl-e-Haq Khairabadi (1797-1861), was a well-known Indian Islamic scholar, poet, and freedom fighter. He fought against the oppressive British rule and had a role to play in supporting the Indian Rebellion of 1857 through a fatwa.

This led to him being banished to the Andaman Islands, where Fazl-e-Haq Khairabadi died.

Javed Akhtar's father, Jan Nisar Akhtar and grandfather Muztar Khairabadi were also poets. The themes of their work revolved around freedom, resistance and social justice.

In a Nutshell

Javed Akhtar recently responded to an online troll who left a disgraceful comment on his Independence Day X post. The lyricist warned him to stay within his limits.