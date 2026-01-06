How A Viral Gemini AI Logo In <i>Jana Nayagan</i> Trailer Stole Vijay's Social-Media Thunder

One last rodeo before he rides into the sunset to the other side of the horizon, beyond the silver screen... Jana Nayagan is Vijay, Thalapathy as he is fondly called by his fans, is believed to be the Tamil star's final film before he fully submits himself to the long-awaited political plunge.

Vijay joins the long list of Tamil film stars like former Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa who eventually headed to the political arena after ruling the hearts of people through cinema.

The stage was set, a grand 6-hour event was also organised for the trailer launch of Jana Nayagan, not in India, but in Malaysia to ensure that even international fans of the actor, founder of the newly-formed political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), get to partake in the celebration fitting enough of a farewell to their Thalapathy.

Those who couldn't go to Malaysia realised their dream by watching the trailer screening of the upcoming Tamil film in theatres at home. Scores of people standing in serpentine lines outside theatres waited with baited breath to watch their Jana Nayagan, which translates to 'People's Leader' in English, brace the big screen one last time.

Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth and also featuring Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Mamitha Baiju, is set to hit the screens on Friday.

And all was well until some eagle-eyed fans spotted what could be called a false note in Vijay's swan song even though they know that all that the actor in cinema is, after all, make believe.

A Google Gemini watermark in the Jana Nayagan trailer probably got more attention on social media than the fact that this is Vijay's last cinematic appearance, months ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls 2026.

A screenshot of the Jana Nayagan trailer with the Google Gemini AI mark at the right bottom corner.

A little star at the right bottom corner in that frame of the Jana Nayagan trailer took the limelight away from Vijay, one of the biggest stars of Tamil cinema. Who would have thought?

What irked Vijay admirers most was how the makers of Jana Nayagan took this (big) task of giving the star a proper sendoff through the movie's trailer so lightly. As they say, "You had one thing to do."

Gemini watermark spotted in Jana Nayagan Trailer.



AI has found its way into mainstream cinema, and spotted in one of the most awaited Tamil movie.



AI penetration is so real! pic.twitter.com/6bmF7Xiorj — Zach (@zach_sndr) January 4, 2026

I was watching Jana Nayagan trailer and found AI Gemini watermark. Did they forget to edit??😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/BYpEGklOKJ — Naksh ★ (@avocadOdo_9) January 4, 2026

Why is the Gemini logo visible in the Jana Nayagan trailer 😂

Did they really use Gemini for it, or was it shown by mistake? pic.twitter.com/mUTXyTf9XC — Ansari Zaid (@AnsariZaidReel) January 3, 2026

The production level went so far that they couldn't remove the Gemini watermark in the #JanaNayagan trailer. 😭😭 https://t.co/R2X6bY6mht pic.twitter.com/1TCcFModwL — Abdul Rahman (@theabdlrah) January 3, 2026

Jana nayagan movie trailer

Has gemini generated frames in it

😭😭



Dawggg AI in movies is hilarious and concerning at the same time pic.twitter.com/whtRglQCoy — Yuvraj (@yuvicodes) January 4, 2026

Others raised a pertinent question about the increasing penetration of artificial intelligence (AI). It's common knowledge that AI is being rampantly used in any and every field today, but what really angered people was that nobody cared enough to cover their tracks.

One of the X users, a Vijay's fan and also someone who works with AI, highlighted the speed with which technology is moving into "real production".

What does it tell about the industry, he asked.

Spotted something interesting in the #JanaNayagan Trailer 👀



Jana Nayagan trailer had an interesting blink and you miss it moment: a frame that appears to carry a Google Gemini watermark at the bottom right.



I was watching the newly released trailer for Jana Nayagan and noticed… pic.twitter.com/ir8nnkJoAv — Shubh Jain (@shubh19) January 4, 2026

"AI in Mainstream Production: We are no longer just "talking" about AI in creative workflows; it's actively being used in high-budget film marketing and VFX to generate assets quickly.

"The Speed of Innovation: Whether it was used for a quick pick-up shot or a specific aesthetic, AI tools like Gemini are becoming the "go-to" for creators under tight deadlines," he wrote.

"AI isn't just coming to cinema - it's already in the final cut," he declared.

After backlash on social media, the film makers edited the trailer and removed the Gemini AI logo. But the damage was done.

Screenshot of the Jana Nayagan trailer without the Google Gemini AI logo.

Here's hoping when Jana Nayagan plays in theatres starting this Friday, the only star that shines bright is Vijay, and not the Google Gemini one. The actor, the star, and the budding politician and his fans deserve much better.

Also Read | Vijay's Jana Nayagan In Censor Trouble Ahead Of Friday Release