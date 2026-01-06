Vijay's <i>Jana Nayagan</i> In Censor Trouble Ahead Of Friday Release

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan has run into trouble with the Censor Board just days ahead of its release on January 9. The film, which marks Thalapathy Vijay's last film before he fully takes the political plunge, has yet to receive a censor certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The makers of Jana Nayagan have gone to the Madras High Court as the movie faces challenges in obtaining a CBFC certificate in the run-up to its release. The court will hear the matter at 2.15 pm today.

A censor certificate in other languages is possible only after the original Tamil version has been certified. Jana Nayagan is a pan-India release, also hitting theatres in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada dubbed versions.

Jana Nayagan, slated for a theatrical release on January 9, can have advance bookings opened only after CBFC approval.

According to reports, the makers completed post-production work and presented the film for certification a month ago.The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) issued suggestions for cuts and muted lines on December 19.

Jana Nayagan Trailer

The trailer of Jana Nayagan was unveiled on January 3, 2025. It sets the stage for a gripping cinematic experience packed with Thalapathy's swag, action, and edge-of-the-seat thrills. H Vinoth's directorial features music by Anirudh Ravichander. Alongside the Tamil star, Pooja Hegde, Priyamani, Mamitha Baiju, and Bobby Deol play key roles in the much-awaited film.

Thalapathy Vijay packs in some solid punches, while sleek visuals elevate audience excitement.

The 2-minute-52-second trailer is high on massy elements as Thalapathy navigates power and politics, all set to deliver a mega theatrical experience.

When Thalapathy Vijay Spoke About Jana Nayagan Being His Last Film

During the film's audio launch event in Malaysia last week, Thalapathy Vijay spoke about Jana Nayagan being his last film. He said, "When I entered the cinema, I thought I was building a small sand house here. But you all have built me a palace. Fans helped me build a fort... That's why I've decided to stand for them. For the fans who gave up everything for me, I'm giving up cinema itself."

Crowd Tears Down Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi Posters At Jana Nayagan Trailer Launch Event

Tamil cinema's biggest Pongal clash took an ugly turn on the ground, with fan rivalries overshadowing the warm words exchanged by stars Vijay and Sivakarthikeyan, whose Parasakhti opens a day after Jana Nayagan. Even as both actors publicly projected camaraderie ahead of their festive releases, emotions among sections of fans appear to be running high.

Tension flared outside Ritzy Cinemas in Madurai during the Jana Nayagan trailer screening last week.

A viral video that surfaced on X showed fans lined up outside the theatre, tearing down posters of Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi which had been put up at the venue. The clip captures fans cheering as the posters are ripped off and thrown aside, with others recording the incident on their phones.

A Sivakarthikeyan supporter who shared the video questioned how Vijay's fans could not "tolerate even a single film clashing" with their idol's release and wondered what would happen when the actor officially entered politics. The behaviour drew criticism online, especially since both films are scheduled for back-to-back releases during the high-stakes Pongal weekend.

Jana Nayagan is slated to hit theatres on January 9, while Parasakthi, Sivakarthikeyan's film, will follow on January 10. The latter was originally planned for a January 14 release.

