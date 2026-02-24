Prakash Raj Reacts To <i>The Kerala Story 2</i> Makers Pulling Down Teaser After High Court Order

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday ordered the makers of The Kerala Story 2 to arrange a screening of the Hindi film for the court in Kochi before its release on Friday. Later, the makers stated that they were not ready to show the movie to the High Court and announced they were withdrawing the teaser. The court deferred the matter for hearing tomorrow to make a final decision.

Prakash Raj, who had earlier reacted to film's director Kamakhya Narayan Singh calling him "intellectually bankrupt", has now shared his reaction to the teaser withdrawal.

Sharing a screenshot of The Kerala Story 2 makers pulling down the teaser, Prakash Raj captioned it, "When Kerala fights back for its integrity, the SorryVarkars retreat #justasking."

Prakash Raj Reacting To Kerala Story 2 Director's "Intellectually Bankrupt" Comment

On Monday, Prakash Raj took to his X account and shared a post highlighting different categories of food preferences. The note listed: vegans, vegetarians, eggetarians, non-vegetarians (who don't eat pork), non-vegetarians (who don't eat beef), non-vegetarians (who eat all meat), and non-vegetarians (who eat only fish). "Let's all continue to live as a society together in harmony," it concluded.

His caption read, "Why Complicate when it is so Simple."

Though he did not name the film or its director, the timing of the post was widely seen as a response to the ongoing criticism.

Earlier, the actor had also shared another post referencing the 2023 film The Kerala Story, contrasting it with images of pork curry, beef fry, fish curry, and a vegetarian Onam sadya. Emphasising culinary coexistence, he wrote, "The real #KeralaStory is how pork, beef and fish coexist with vegetarian sadya and all of them live in harmony. Please relish. #justasking. Happy Sunday everyone."

Director Hits Back

Reacting to Prakash Raj's comments in a conversation with ANI, Kamakhya Narayan Singh said, "I used to think that Prakash Raj ji was a very high-calibre actor, but now I feel that he is equally low as a human being."

He went on to question the larger issue raised by the film's narrative, adding, "I don't know what he himself eats, nor do I care, because his statements reflect what he 'consumes'. But tell me-is it true that our daughters are being forcefully fed beef and converted? And if that is true, then I question Prakash Raj ji's conscience. This can never be acceptable. A civilised society in India will never accept forcing someone to eat beef in order to convert their religion. He has become intellectually bankrupt."

The exchange has further intensified debate around the film, which has already drawn criticism over its portrayal of sensitive themes.

Latest Update On Kerala Story 2 Hearing

During the hearing at the Kerala High Court, Justice Bechu Kurian observed that "concerns of the people of Kerala about The Kerala Story 2 can't be kept aside".

The court was hearing a petition against the cancellation of the film's censor certificate.

A 26-year-old biologist from Kerala had moved the Kerala High Court against the upcoming film The Kerala Story 2.

Identifying himself as a Malayali Brahmin, Sreedev Namboodiri has questioned both the content and the title of the sequel, arguing that it unfairly targets Kerala and its people.

Petition Challenges Certification and Alleged Stereotyping

Sreedev Namboodiri, a native of Chittariparamba in Kannur district, has filed a petition seeking cancellation of the censor certificate granted to The Kerala Story 2 by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

His plea argues that the Board failed to properly assess whether the film's content could threaten public order, decency, morality, or national integrity, as mandated under Section 5B of the Cinematograph Act.

The petitioner contends that the sequel contains "malicious and stereotypical projections scandalising an entire state without any basis". According to the plea: "A perusal of the trailer of the movie shows that the story is based on women from three different states and takes place mainly in the northern part of India. Yet, the title and scenes try to portray the state in a bad light. The movie tends to alienate Kerala and Keralites from the rest of India, despite the fact that Keralites work across India and the world, contributing to the Indian economy and providing residence and employment to several migrant workers from other parts of India."

Political Backlash

The controversy surrounding The Kerala Story 2 intensified after the makers released the trailer. The film portrays Hindu women allegedly being trapped by Muslim men in the name of love, with parallel narratives showing how "romance and rebellion transform into control and silence", turning love into what is depicted as a weapon that destroys freedom.

The sequel is written by Amarnath Jha and Vipul Amrutlal Shah, and directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh. It has already drawn sharp reactions from political quarters.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan earlier expressed strong opposition to reports of the sequel, stating that it would be another attempt to incite "communal discord" within the state.

Reacting to the same, The Kerala Story 2 director told NDTV, "We see this in the news every day; we see FIRs being filed in such cases. I request him to see the truth. During the release of The Kerala Story, we brought the victims on camera. He has just decided to close his eyes and not accept the truth. A problem that is an evil-we need to fight it out together."

He continued, "As a filmmaker, it's our responsibility to bring out the truth in society and sensitise people about what is happening. There's a trap being run in this country in the name of love. They trap the girls and force them to convert to their religion, which is wrong. They are trying to change the demography of this country, which will not be accepted by society. And the film is all about that."

"If we close our eyes, the peace and harmony of the country will be destroyed. We need to face the truth, and the truth is that this conspiracy to demolish national sovereignty is happening in the country. We need to address that. The Kerala Story 2 is all about that; it's about binding this country and upholding its culture. Every scene of The Kerala Story 2 is real. It has been inspired by at least 15-20 incidents that we have come across. It has been well researched-it is for the daughters and brothers who should go and watch it," concluded The Kerala Story 2 director.

Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah had also emphasised that the film does not target the state of Kerala or its people. "Kerala is God's Own Country. We're not after Kerala," he said, adding that the film seeks to highlight what he described as an "evil" that must be confronted. "We want this evil in that state to be eradicated as soon as possible."

Responding to those who have criticised the film as divisive, Shah said the team remains resolute. "No matter how much you criticise us, we will continue to tell the stories of these women. Call it propaganda if you want, we stand with the victims and will continue seeking justice for them," he said.

He further cautioned against ignoring uncomfortable realities: "If you choose to remain blind to the problems of your state, they will only grow bigger."

About The Kerala Story and The Kerala Story 2

Back in 2023, The Kerala Story, directed by Sudipto Sen, found itself amid a brewing storm as it neared its release. The Hindi-language film, initially based on the "true story of 32,000 females" who were coerced into religious conversion, also picked up two National Awards last year. Produced by Vipul Shah, the film depicted how women from Kerala were forced to convert and were recruited by the terror group Islamic State (IS).

The winners of the 71st National Awards were announced on 23 September 2025 by feature film jury chairperson Ashutosh Gowariker. The Kerala Story was among these winners, honoured in two categories: best director for Sudipto Sen and best cinematography for Prasantanu Mohapatra.

The trailer for The Kerala Story 2, unveiled on 17 February 2026, presents three parallel narratives centred on Hindu girls who allegedly face coercion and religious conversion after entering relationships with Muslim men. It opens with a stark warning that in the next 25 years, India could be transformed into an Islamic state governed by Sharia law.

The story then shifts to Rajasthan, where a Hindu family approaches a police station to file a POCSO complaint, claiming that their 16-year-old daughter has been forced into religious conversion. Another thread unfolds in Madhya Pradesh, where a young Hindu woman is allegedly deceived into marriage under false pretences and later compelled to convert. The third storyline takes viewers to Kerala, where a Muslim man suggests a live-in relationship to his Hindu girlfriend. When she refuses to convert, tensions escalate.

The film stars Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia and Aishwarya Ojha as the three young women whose lives take a dark turn after falling in love. According to the makers, the sequel aims to expand the narrative further, focusing on what they describe as an organised agenda of religious conversion. The Kerala Story 2 is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and co-produced by Aashin A Shah under the banner Sunshine Pictures.

The film is slated to hit theatres on February 27, 2026.

