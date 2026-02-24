"Beef Parotta Is The Best," Says Anurag Kashyap Amid <i>The Kerala Story 2</i> Row

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has once again shared his unfiltered opinions on The Kerala Story 2.

A viral clip from the sidelines of the recently held Filmfare Awards South in Kerala shows the director interacting with the media.

When asked whether he was referring specifically to Kerala parotta, he clarified, "Beef parotta. Beef parotta is the best." He responded affirmatively when asked if he likes beef. When told that "eating beef is a problem," he replied, "It's not a problem. No problem."

When asked about the trailer of The Kerala Story 2, Anurag Kashyap called it a "b*****t trailer". Further pressed on whether he believed the film to be propaganda, he responded, "Absolutely."

His remarks come days after he had already criticised the film and its makers.

What Did Anurag Kashyap Say About The Film Earlier?

In an earlier video interaction, Anurag Kashyap had said, "It's a b****t propaganda movie. The film tries to divide people and spread hatred. The maker is greedy... Aise to log khichdi bhi nahi khilate jaisa movie mein beef khila rahe hai."

Kamakhya Narayan Singh's Reaction

His comments prompted a sharp rebuttal from the film's director, Kamakhya Narayan Singh, who issued a detailed video statement on X defending both the intent and subject of his project.

Addressing Anurag Kashyap directly, Kamakhya Narayan Singh said, "Anurag Kashyap Ji ne kaha hai ki koi aisa kisiko khichdi bhi nahi khilata. Main ekdum maanta hoon, koi kisiko aise laddoo bhi nahi khila sakta. Par durbhagyavash, humare samaaj mein humari masoom betiyon ko unka dharam parivartan karne ke liye unko beef khilaya ja raha hai, yeh ek crime hai."

He went further, launching a personal critique of the filmmaker. "Problem yeh hai ki Anurag Kashyap Ji mansik roop se durbal ho gaye hain, unko har cheez se dikkat hai. Unko Brahmanon se dikkat hai, unko Netflix se dikkat hai, unko film industry se dikkat hai. Is aadmi ko har cheez se dikkat hai."

Kamakhya Narayan Singh also referenced Anurag Kashyap's earlier film That Girl in Yellow Boots, stating, "Inhone ek film banayi thi That Girl in Yellow Boots, usme inhone kalpana kiya hai ek pita aur putri ke anetik sambandh ko. Ek sabhya samaj mein yeh sochne ke pare hai, par yeh aadmi mansik roop se durbal ho gaya hai aur samaaj ne bhi isko seriously lena chhod diya hai. Inki saari filme pichle kai saalon se flop hai. Main param pita parmeshvar se prarthana karta hoon ki inko sadbudhi de."

The escalating war of words has intensified the spotlight on The Kerala Story 2, which is slated to hit theatres on February 27, 2026.

