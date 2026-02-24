<i>MTV Splitsvilla 7's</i> Mayank Pawar Dies At 37

Mayank Pawar, best known for his appearance on MTV Splitsvilla Season 7, has died at the age of 37.

He died on February 23, 2026. The news of his death was confirmed through a statement shared on his official Instagram account on Monday, leaving fans and well-wishers in shock.

The statement paid tribute to his life and legacy, describing him as "a brother, a champion, a mentor, and an inspiration to many". It further read that he would "forever live in the hearts" of those who knew and admired him. Concluding with "Om Shanti", the note requested prayers and remembrance in his honour.

The cause of his death has not been disclosed.

A prayer meeting has been organised on February 25, 2026, from 5 pm to 6 pm at Valmiki Mandir in Sangam Park, Rana Pratap Bagh, New Delhi, where family and friends are expected to gather to pay their respects.

Fans React

After Mayank's family made the post on Instagram, several users took to the comments to mourn his loss. A fan wrote, "A few days back, I was watching his Splitsvilla 7 journey. I can't really believe it. I haven't seen a purer soul than him in any Splitsvilla season. I still remember everyone crying, including Sunny Leone, when he got eliminated. May his soul rest in peace."

Another commented, "We have lost a real gem... Brother, you will always remain in our hearts."

About Mayank Pawar

Mayank Pawar rose to fame through MTV Splitsvilla 7. During his time on the dating reality show, he was often appreciated for his sincerity and determination during tasks.

While reality television brought him recognition, fitness was always Mayank Pawar's true calling. He had carved out a respected place for himself in the bodybuilding community, having previously won the Mr India title.