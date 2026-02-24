Vijay Deverakonda's Parents Have Only One Condition For Their <i>Bahu</i> Rashmika Mandanna

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's pre-wedding festivities have begun in the picturesque locales of Udaipur. The couple will get married on February 26 at the luxurious ITC Mementos, located 25 km outside Udaipur.

Ahead of their much-anticipated wedding, fans have dug up throwback videos and interviews of the couple and their parents.

When Vijay's Parents Were Asked About Their Daughter-in-Law

At the Geetha Govindam success meet in 2018, anchor Suma asked Vijay's parents about the daughter-in-law they wanted.

When Vijay's mother, Madhavi, was asked what kind of daughter-in-law she dreamed of, she replied that she had only one condition: "Babu ni manchi ga chuskone kodalu vaste chalu" (I just want a daughter-in-law who looks after my son well). "She should just love him unconditionally—that's all. He is in the industry, so she should understand him."​

When Govardhan was asked to share his views, he said, "I just want him to marry whoever he wants. I don't have any objections or expectations. I also don't have any expectations of caste or religion. It would make me happy if he married an Indian, especially a South Indian."

Vijay, who was also present at the event, made it clear that he was not meant for an arranged marriage.

"Love marriage only, but my parents need to love the girl," said Vijay.​

Take a look at the video here:

In recent times, Rashmika was also spotted accompanying Vijay's parents to movie screenings.

What We Know About the Wedding So Far

Though the couple has confirmed their wedding, they haven't shared details of the venue or preparations.

NDTV exclusively learned that the wedding and pre-wedding festivities will take place at The Mementos from February 24-26.

The property, nestled in the Aravalli Range, is completely secluded from public view, making it suitable for a highly private celebration.

The hotel houses 117 private villas and has both a river and a lake within the estate. It also has its own private helipad and is spread across an entire hill in the Aravallis.

No major film stars are expected to attend, but some politicians from Telangana and a few film directors are part of the guest list for what is described as an extremely private event. The total number of invitees is expected to remain around 100.

"Our dearest loves, before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves-you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us 'VIROSH'," they said in a joint statement on Sunday, confirming their wedding.

The couple got engaged in a private ceremony on October 3 last year at the actor's Hyderabad home.