When Rashmika Mandanna's Ex-Fiance Rakshit Shetty Said He Was 'In Touch' With Her After They Broke Up

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have confirmed their Udaipur wedding through a social media post on February 22, after months of speculation. The couple will get married at the luxurious ITC Mementos on February 26. They had already landed in Udaipur with a small team of guests.

Rashmika-Rakshit Shetty's Relationship

Amid the wedding buzz, Rashmika's past relationships have also made headlines.

According to media reports, the Animal actress was 21 when she got engaged to Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty, who was 34 at the time.

The two reportedly began dating after working together on the 2016 film Kirik Party, which marked Rashmika's cinema debut. They got engaged a year later, in 2017.

After a year, they broke up. Rashmika has never publicly addressed her relationship with Rakshit Shetty to date.

Rakshit Shetty on Rashmika

In 2023, during promotions for his film Sapta Sagaradaache Ello: Side A, Rakshit was asked whether he was still in touch with Rashmika.

He said, "Yes, Rashmika and I are still in touch. She had a big dream in the world of cinema. Accordingly, she is moving towards that dream. She has the will to achieve the task she set out to do. We should pat her on the back for her achievement," as quoted by India Today.

Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda's Statement

On Sunday, the IT couple confirmed their wedding and dedicated it to fans. They said their wedding would be called "The Wedding of VIROSH," as suggested by fans.

They wrote, "Our Dearest loves, Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves—you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us 'VIROSH'. So today—with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it—'The Wedding of VIROSH'. Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us—always. Biggest hugs and full love!"

At their wedding, no major film stars are expected to attend. Some politicians from Telangana and a few film directors are part of the guest list for what is described as an extremely private event. The total number of invitees is expected to remain around 100.

Rumours of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna dating began in January 2023 after their rumoured vacation in the Maldives. In the last three years, they have been spotted together on several occasions.

Rashmika and Vijay first met during the shoot of Geetha Govindam (2018) and later worked together in Dear Comrade (2019).