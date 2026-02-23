When Salman Khan Reacted To Aishwarya Rai And Abhishek Bachchan Welcoming Daughter Aaradhya: "Wish They Have 11 Kids"

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's past relationship has long remained a subject of public curiosity.

What's Happening

Recently, journalist Heena Kumawat shared an anecdote about Salman's reaction when Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan welcomed their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

She recalled the incident during an appearance on Sunita Ahuja's podcast.

Speaking about that period, Heena said, "Aishwarya, just had her baby Aaradhya. On the same day or 2-3 days after that, Salman was giving interviews as he was the brand ambassador for a mobile brand. There was a pressure from every news channel to get Salman's reaction on Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan having a baby."

Heena revealed that she was assigned to ask Salman for his reaction. However, she felt uncomfortable raising the question. "

Aishwarya is already married. Salman has no relation with her. As a female, I thought it is not right to ask this question to her as it is questioning her dignity. I refuse to ask this question," she said.

While other journalists reportedly asked the question, Heena chose a different approach. She pointed out that Sohail Khan had also welcomed a child around the same time and decided to frame her question accordingly.

She shared, "Despite everyone asking this question, I decided not to ask the same question. But Sohail Khan also had a baby just a few days ago. So I asked Salman, 'How are you feeling after becoming a Chacha?' but Salman gave the response, 'Chacha Nahi, mama bhi bana hoon. (I have not just become a chacha, I'm also a mama now). I wish that they have 11 kids.'"

Background

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan married on April 20, 2007. They welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, on November 16, 2011.

Abhishek Bachchan has often spoken about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's role as a mother. In an earlier conversation with Nayandeep Rakshit, he credited her for being a deeply devoted and hands-on parent.

"I have to give the credit for everything entirely to her mother. I have the liberty and I go out to make my movies, but Aishwarya does the heavy lifting with Aaradhya. She is amazing. Selfless. I find it amazing," Abhishek had said.

In another interaction with Times Now, Abhishek described Aaradhya as the "centre of our universe" and called her a "wonderful" child. "All credit to Aishwarya for being a terrific mother. Fatherhood has completely changed my outlook on life. Bringing a child into the world changes all your priorities. I am sure every parent would agree," he said.

For the unversed, Salman and Aishwarya began dating around 1999 during the filming of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. They dated for nearly two years, with the breakup finalising in 2002.