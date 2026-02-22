<i>Chhaava</i> Writer Rishi Virmani Breaks Silence After AR Rahman Calls Vicky Kaushal Starrer A "Divisive Film": "Hard To Believe"

More than a month after AR Rahman described Chhaava as a "divisive film", the historical drama's writer Rishi Virmani has now addressed the controversy.

What Did Rishi Virmani Say?

Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar and headlined by Vicky Kaushal, is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The film received immense public support but also faced criticism from certain quarters.

In an interview with Zoom, Virmani dismissed the idea that cinema could single-handedly influence social or political thinking. "It is hard to believe that an entire mindset can be changed in just a couple of hours of screen time," he said.

He further highlighted the audience's independent judgement. "I have not seen this kind of attachment of the audience towards a film in a really long time," he added, suggesting that viewers connected with the story on their own terms.

Virmani also pointed out that there have been many instances where audiences have gone against industry predictions and delivered verdicts that surprised filmmakers.

AR Rahman Had Earlier Called The Film 'Divisive'

The controversy began after AR Rahman, who composed the film's music and background score, shared his candid thoughts during a conversation with BBC Asian Network.

"It is a divisive film. I think it cashed in on divisiveness, but I think the core of it is to show bravery. I had asked the director: 'Why did he need me for this film?' He replied, 'We need only you for this.' It is an enjoyable film, but definitely, people are smarter than that. Do you think people are going to get influenced by movies? They have something called internal conscience, which knows what the truth is, and what manipulation is," Rahman said.

Chhaava is adapted from the Marathi novel of the same name by Shivaji Sawant. The screenplay was written by Laxman Utekar and Rishi Virmani, along with Kaustubh Savarkar, Unman Bankar, and Omkar Mahajan.

The film stars Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Rashmika Mandanna as Yesubai Bhonsale, and Akshaye Khanna as Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

