Sunil Grover Reacts To Mimicking Celebrities Amid Rise In Personality Rights Cases: 'I Don't Support Offensive Jokes'

Sunil Grover is known for his spot-on celebrity impressions. The comedian recently made headlines for his flawless mimicry of Aamir Khan. As movie stars like Kajol, Shatrughan Sinha, and Amitabh Bachchan clamp down on their personality rights, Sunil has defended his impersonations as a "tribute" to the actors.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sunil was asked whether it is challenging to impersonate celebrities amid rising concerns over personality rights. The comedian said, "Jab tak mere pe case nahi aata, tab tak to main nahi soch raha (I am not thinking about it until a case is filed against me)." On a serious note, he added, "For me, it's a tribute."

Sunil Grover shared, "One of my friends told me that I should get an order for my personality rights and I told him, 'Sharam nahin aati hai. Main duniya bhar ke logon ki nakal kar raha hoon aur tu mujhe bol raha hai (Aren't you ashamed? I'm copying people all over the world and you're telling me this).' I understand the problem when someone is misusing it to perhaps endorse a brand or a thought which the artiste does not want to be associated with. But these personalities have become so big that they now belong to the public as well, and we, as people, celebrate them."

Sunil was in favour of keeping the celebration alive, with one condition - that the humour remains respectful. "The celebration should continue but yes, I don't support below-the-belt or offensive jokes. I also do not like to talk about their personal lives. Jo garima mein hai wo theek hai, uske paar jo jaye, hum koshish karte hain ki waisa na ho [Whatever remains within dignity is fine; if it goes beyond that, we try to ensure it does not happen]. Personally, when I impersonate people, I celebrate them and it is my tribute to them, not to make fun of them in any way. So, I think they should grant celebration rights," he concluded.

On the work front, Sunil Grover is currently seen in The Great Indian Kapil Show, which streams on Netflix.

