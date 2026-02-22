BAFTA 2026: When And Where To Watch The Awards Ceremony In India

The 79th edition of the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) is set to take place on February 22 at the Royal Festival Hall in London. The glittering awards ceremony will honour excellence in film and television. The event promises to be an evening filled with star-studded moments and laughter, attended by the industry bigwigs.

Where To Watch BAFTA 2026?

According to the details available on the official website of BAFTA, the award ceremony will kick off at 7 PM GMT, which is 12:30 AM IST on February 23 for Indian viewers. The red carpet show starts at 8 PM GMT. You can stream the event live on the British Academy Film Awards' official YouTube channel or tune in on LionsgatePlay.

Alia Bhatt To Present At BAFTA 2026

The film academy has confirmed a wide-ranging group of presenters for this year's awards. Among them are Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, Cillian Murphy, Bryan Cranston, and Kate Hudson, alongside Aaron Pierre, Aimee Lou Wood, Alicia Vikander, David Jonsson, Delroy Lindo, Erin Doherty, and Gillian Anderson.

Other presenters include Glenn Close, Hannah Waddingha, Karen Gillan, Kathryn Hahn, Kerry Washington, Little Simz, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mia Mckenna-Bruce, Michael B Jordan, Miles Caton, Milly Alcock, Monica Bellucci, Noah Jupe, Olivia Cooke, Patrick Dempsey, Rege-Jean Page, Riz Ahmed, Sadie Sink, Stellan Skarsgard, Stormzy, and Warwick Davis.

Alan Cumming is hosting the event for the first time, following David Tennant in 2024 and 2025.

Performances And Musical Highlights

KPop Demon Hunters singers Jae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami will take the stage to perform their hit song Golden from the Netflix film. Meanwhile, Jessie Ware will pay tribute to the legendary Barbra Streisand with a soulful cover of one of her iconic songs during the In Memoriam segment.

Awards And Nominations

The BAFTA Awards 2026 will honour Dame Donna Langley with the prestigious BAFTA Fellowship for her outstanding contributions to the film industry. In the nominations, Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another leads the pack with 14 nods, closely followed by Ryan Coogler's Sinners with 13 nominations.

These two films will go head-to-head with Hamnet, Marty Supreme, and Sentimental Value for the coveted Best Film award. The acting categories are equally exciting, with Timothee Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Michael B Jordan vying for Leading Actor. Jessie Buckley, Emma Stone, and Renate Reinsve are among the contenders for Leading Actress.

