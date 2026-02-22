Malaika Arora's Pic With Rumoured Boyfriend Harsh Mehta From Italy Vacay Goes Viral

For Malaika Arora, Valentine's Day was extra special this year. The Bollywood diva is reportedly dating diamond merchant Harsh Mehta, and the couple appears to have celebrated the week of love with a getaway to Italy.

A viral picture featuring the lovebirds during their Italian vacation surfaced on social media. The duo was spotted at the Trevi Fountain, which went straight into the rumour mill. In the frame, Malaika Arora was seen leaning towards her rumoured boyfriend, Harsh Mehta, as he captured the cosy selfie.

They were dressed in muted ensembles, painting the town red with their cosy picture. Malaika looked stunning as always in a black trench coat, teamed with dewy makeup and a messy bun. She also carried a leather purse to wrap her look for the day. Harsh, on the other hand, looked handsome in a grey long coat layered with a hoodie.

Although Malaika or Harsh haven't confirmed anything so far, rumour mills are churning with their pairing.

Take a look at the post here:

This is not the first time social media has been abuzz with rumours about Malaika or Harsh's relationship.

Last year, on October 29, the diva was spotted enjoying Enrique Iglesias' concert in Mumbai with a mystery man, who was later confirmed to be Harsh. The two were constantly spotted chatting throughout the event. While exiting the venue one after the other, they sparked dating rumours online.

Following this, Malaika was yet again papped with Harsh at the Mumbai airport at the end of November. Although they avoided walking together, and Harsh even kept his face partly hidden behind a mask, eagle-eyed paparazzi cameras still caught the pattern, making fans even more curious.

Malaika Arora's Personal Life

The Munni Badnam Hui star was previously married to actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan. The couple got married in 1998 and divorced in 2017. They share a son, Arhaan Khan.

Malaika later dated actor Arjun Kapoor from 2018 and parted ways in 2024.