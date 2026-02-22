Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: What We Know So Far

The rumour mill around Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's wedding is in overdrive, with reports suggesting that the couple is set to marry on February 26, 2026, in Udaipur.

While neither actor has made an official announcement, multiple sightings and reports have intensified speculation.

Airport Spotting Fuels Wedding Buzz

On Saturday, Vijay was spotted at the Hyderabad airport, keeping a notably low profile.

Dressed in a relaxed ensemble, he layered a grey shirt left unbuttoned over a beige T-shirt and paired it with matching grey trousers.

Wearing a mask and keeping his head slightly lowered, he walked quickly through the terminal without stopping for photographs.

Shortly after, Rashmika was also seen arriving separately at the same airport. Surrounded by security personnel, she chose not to interact with photographers.

The actor opted for a minimal look, wearing a longline grey top paired with black jeans. A 'tikka' was visible on her forehead, and she too wore a mask.

However, a paparazzo later shared a video of his interaction with Rashmika during her airport outing.

In the clip, she waves at fans who are calling out her name. She later removes her mask at the paparazzo's request to pose.

When the paparazzo says, "Congratulations, ma'am," Rashmika smiles widely and asks, "Deniki ra? (For what?)"

When he responds, "Wedding, waiting for 26th, ma'am," she does not correct him and simply nods her head and blushes.

Wedding Date And Venue

According to a source close to the development, Rashmika and Vijay will marry on February 26 at a heritage palace in Udaipur. The couple is reportedly planning a very private and intimate ceremony.

If reports are to be believed, no colleagues from the Telugu or Hindi film industries have been invited to the main wedding.

The wedding is expected to take place on the outskirts of Udaipur. Possible venues include The Mementos by ITC Hotels, Raffles Udaipur, and Fairmont Udaipur.

It is highly likely that the ceremony will be held at The Mementos by ITC Hotels, a luxury property nestled in the scenic Aravalli Range.

In addition to the main ceremony, the couple is reportedly planning two receptions: one in Hyderabad and another in Mumbai.

Pre-Wedding Festivities

The pre-wedding functions are expected to begin on February 24. A source told NDTV that the sangeet and mehendi ceremonies will be held on February 24, followed by the haldi ceremony on February 25. The wedding will then take place on February 26.

Engagement And Relationship Timeline

Rashmika and Vijay exchanged rings in Hyderabad on October 3, 2025, in an intimate ceremony. Though they have not spoken publicly about their engagement, the two have been spotted wearing rings since the news broke.

The duo first appeared together in the 2018 film Geetha Govindam. They later reunited for Dear Comrade. Since then, dating rumours have followed them closely.

They also led the 43rd India Day Parade in New York and attended an event titled Bharat Beyond Borders last year. The couple reportedly rang in the New Year together with friends as well.

Rashmika Reacts To Wedding Rumours

Recently, during an interaction with Prema, Rashmika was asked whether the rumours about her marrying Vijay, including the reported wedding date and venue, were true.

She responded, "It has been four years since these rumours began, right? And, people have been asking the same question. People have been waiting for the same thing."

Despite mounting speculation and multiple reports detailing the date, venue, and guest list, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have yet to issue any official confirmation about their wedding.