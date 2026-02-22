When Rashmika Mandanna Opened Up About Dating Rumours With Vijay Deverakonda: "You Can Talk S*** About Us"

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are reportedly getting married on February 26. An old interview of the actress now resurfaced on the Internet, where she addressed the dating buzz with Vijay Deverakonda.

What's Happening

In a throwback interview with Hindustan Times, Rashmika Mandanna had urged fans not to draw conclusions from such rumours.

Speaking about speculation around her relationship with Vijay Deverakonda, the Animal actress said, "You (people) can talk s**t about us, you can say negative things about it. Because, in the end, we are public figures. We can't choose just the good bits, thinking people will focus on work and not on personal life. So, they are free to talk about anything - just don't conclude. Until you hear from me, that is not true."

Background

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will get married in the presence of close friends and family. The couple has reportedly chosen not to invite actors or colleagues from the film industry.

The celebrations will begin on February 24 and conclude with the wedding ceremony on February 26, as per an India Today report.

"It's a very small guest list. No phones will be allowed. Even the team capturing the wedding has signed NDAs (Non-disclosure agreement)," a source told the portal.

According to the insider, they have also made time for a break following the wedding. "Both Vijay and Rashmika have taken a month off after the wedding," the source said.

While the wedding in Udaipur will remain private, a larger reception is expected to take place in Hyderabad on March 4 for friends and members of the film fraternity.

have been hush-hush about their reported engagement and upcoming wedding. During a recent promotional event, the actress subtly confirmed their engagement. "Everyone is aware of it," she said.

In another interaction with Galatta Plus, the interviewer congratulated Rashmika seemingly for her perfume line. The interviewer then jokingly asked if there was something else to celebrate, hinting at rumours surrounding her personal life. Rashmika laughed and responded, "No, no," before adding, "Actually, there's quite a lot, because so many things are happening. But I'll take your congratulations on all of them."

Rashmika and Vijay's relationship has been a subject of interest for a while now. The couple's on-screen chemistry in films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade sparked rumours about dating in real life. Sources close to the couple confirmed to NDTV that they got engaged in a private ceremony on October 3, 2025.

