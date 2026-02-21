Viral: As Wedding Nears, Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Spotted At Hyderabad Airport

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are reportedly set to marry in Udaipur on February 26. The couple has remained tight-lipped about their wedding details. They were recently spotted at Hyderabad airport, and the Internet is convinced that the countdown has officially begun.

Earlier today, Vijay Deverakonda was seen sporting casual wear with his mask on as he walked into the airport. Soon afterwards, Rashmika Mandanna arrived separately at the same airport, surrounded by security personnel. Both refused to be photographed but acknowledged the waiting paparazzi.

What We Know So Far About the Wedding

NDTV has learned a few details about the wedding venue, guest list, and logistics for transporting guests.

Probable Venue

Sources say the wedding will take place at a hill resort on the outskirts of Udaipur. It is most likely to be held at The Mementoes by ITC Hotels, located 25 kilometres outside Udaipur and nestled in the Aravalli Range. The hill resort has been chosen as the couple prioritises utmost privacy.

Other potential venues doing the rounds include Raffles Udaipur and Fairmont. All these properties are located away from the city-either in the hills or on Udai Sagar Lake.

About The Mementoes

The Mementoes by ITC Hotels lies on the old route between the shrine of Nathdwara and the ancient Eklingji Temple, in a village called Kailashpuri. Sources say helicopter services may also be used to land at the hotel, which has a helipad.

The ultra-luxury hotel has 117 suites and villas. It is situated on top of a hill with beautiful views of the Aravalli Range and a man-made lake below. It features five restaurants, three banquets, and designated celebration venues.

Guests are expected to begin arriving by the 23rd for pre-wedding functions on the 24th and 25th of February. Ahead of the wedding, Vijay and Rashmika have often been spotted at Mumbai airport.

Vijay And Rashmika Got Engaged Last Year

Sources close to Vijay and Rashmika told NDTV that the couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony on Friday, October 3, last year, with family members and close friends in attendance.

Speculation was rife after Rashmika shared pictures in a saree with a tilak on her forehead. She captioned, "Happy Dussehra, my loves... This year, I'm feeling extra grateful because of all the love you've been showering on the Thamma trailer and our song... Your messages, your excitement, and your constant support make every moment bigger and happier for me. And I can't wait to see you all super soon during the promotions."

In November last year, Rashmika seemed to give a closer look at her engagement ring during a reality show.

The Relationship Timeline

Rumours of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna dating began in January 2023 after their rumoured vacation in the Maldives. Since then, the couple has continued to make headlines. Rashmika watched her film Pushpa 2 with Vijay's family. The rumoured pair has also been spotted together on various occasions.

Last April, Rashmika celebrated her 29th birthday in Oman. The actress shared happy pictures from her vacation on Instagram. A day later, Vijay posted pictures against a similar backdrop, fuelling the buzz even more.

Rashmika and Vijay first met during the shoot of Geetha Govindam (2018) and later worked together in Dear Comrade (2019).

