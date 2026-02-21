Exclusive: After <i>Dhurandhar's Ramba Ho</i> Went Viral, Indie Pop Icon Leslee Lewis Says "People Want That"

For any 90s baby, the name of indie pop icon Leslee Lewis holds a certain inexplicable gravitas. A pioneering Indian composer, singer, and producer, Leslee Lewis created magic with a seamless blend of Indian melodies with foot-tapping Western pop, rock, and jazz.

He made Hindi music go global before Gen Z made the "global vibe" a trendsetter.

Then came his debut album Colonial Cousins with another legendary artiste, Hariharan. Conceived in 1992 but finally bursting its seams in 1996.

From introducing Coke Studio in India to Colonial Cousins being the first Indian act on MTV Unplugged, Leslee Lewis compositions-namely Sa Ni Dha Pa, Yaaron, Krishna, and Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein remix-still echo in the hearts of every 90s kid.

Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar (L) Leslee Lewis (R)

Leslee Lewis has been busy revolutionising the face of independent music all across the globe. It's only after 26 years that he is back to playback singing with Zorr Ka Dhakka from the film Zorr, which released on February 6, 2026.

In a freewheeling conversation with NDTV, he opens up about the nostalgic feeling of old songs being remade, the joy of doing his own thing in the music realm, and the legacy of Colonial Cousins.

On Dhurandhar's Ramba Ho Virality: "People Want That"

Leslee Lewis shares a broad-minded view of the trend of remixes and remakes in today's era.

He says, "Doing remixes is not a bad idea as long as you do it in a nice way. Like when I did... It just took it to another generation who would never have heard those songs otherwise. But you haven't lost the magic of the remix. I brought in indie pop, Bollywood remixes, a classical season with Colonial Cousins. I brought in Coke Studio in India. And that's why this new music that I'm creating now is going to take shape and people are going to find that melody is coming back."

He elaborates how the new 90s sound is not working for this generation but reassures that he is taking us back there. On highlighting how Dhurandhar's Ramba Ho made a sensational comeback in Usha Uthup's vocals, Leslee Lewis reiterates, "People need that!"

He says, "I'm saying that they need that. I want to go back to my school days and college days and feel good. You heard Ramba Ho that time, right? So it's a complete total recall. That sounds like your old song, but they are not your old song. It just feels like the old song."

He further reveals that his upcoming new album will give you all the feels-from Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon to Govinda, a crazy 90s vibe check.

Legacy Of The Colonial Cousins

Indian classical ghazal meets Western pop-rock had a revolution with Leslee Lewis and Hariharan-led Colonial Cousins.

In an industry where cut-throat competition can have the tendency to cut ties, Leslee Lewis and Hariharan continue to be great collaborators, learning from each other and with each other.

Reflecting on the bond shared for decades, Leslee Lewis adds, "We don't analyse this part, but I can tell you on the surface of it that artistically we are both the same soul. He comes from a Hindi perspective, I come from an English perspective or any perspective, but the artistic soul is the same. So he can see what I'm doing and I can see what he's doing. Hence, when we get together, we say there is no competition."

Leslee Lewis and Hariharan

He continues, "There is no way I can even compete with Hariharan. He's like one of the best seniors in this country. But I can be me. A colonial cousin where Hariharan is in his element and I am me. We are making room for each other. There's a lot of mutual respect. There's a lot of musical understanding and a lot of love that has been formed over 30-35 years, just for two people meeting up and thinking... We should do something together. We are like brothers."

Leslee Lewis and Hariharan

Comeback After 26 Years And The Missing Touch Of The '90s

Leslee Lewis has been busy over the last many years with a steady focus on building his independent music coven. There have been 2-3 singles every few months to build a catalogue of independent music.

In 2025, he released a fully live-recorded collection titled The White Album, which had six tracks.

From Paris to Istanbul, he has been touring the world, sharing the "'90s experience" with his fans all over. And now, after 26 years, he makes his comeback as a playback singer with Zorr Ka Dhakka.

Speaking of recent changes in the internet industry and how technology helps, he says, "For one, you recognise the music. At that time, the last song that people remember in Bollywood is the song I composed and I sang also. Now, 26 years later, I get this opportunity where Raju Singh wants to use my voice again in this song, in this contribution, with this sad track that he is running for this film called Zorr, and the song is Zorr Ka Dhakka. So, it's just exciting that you're still valid. There's no change. It's another generation, but the one we are not."

And with that, he leaves us waiting for yet another chartbuster, missing the old, creating something new, with a musical beat always in company.

