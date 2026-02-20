Hrithik Roshan Gets Trolled Over <i>O'Romeo</i> Review, Internet Says "Liked This Pathetic Movie But Hated <i>Dhurandhar</i>"

Earlier today, Hrithik Roshan took to X to show his appreciation for Shahid Kapoor's O'Romeo. Calling it "too good", Hrithik Roshan said Shahid is the "best in this genre." However, his compliments did not sit well with the Internet, which trolled him in the comments section.

This is a repeating pattern, the War 2 actor was previously trolled over his Dhurandhar review, in which he had raised concerns about the film's politics.

Hrithik Roshan's Post For O'Romeo

Taking to X, Hrithik Roshan wrote, "The quirkiness of #ORomeo eventually wins you over. I had fun. @shahidkapoor, you do this genre BEST. Too good you are. Go watch it in the theatres, guys. Also, that running in circles action was brilliant."

Shahid Kapoor too reacted to it, "Brother saw you debut like a boss when I was still in college, and you hit me like lightning. Been loving you since your first. This feels special. Big love, so happy you enjoyed the film."

Brother saw you debut like a boss when I was still in college and you hit me like lightning. Been loving you since your first. This feels special. Big love so happy you enjoyed the film. 🫰 https://t.co/3ucYzvJN2X — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) February 20, 2026

Internet Reactions

Angry fans reacted strongly to his O'Romeo review, as one person wrote, "So you liked this pathetic movie but hated the Dhurandhar."

Another user commented, "I hope you are not praising this just because of paid promotion...especially since you hated Dhurandhar, which was actually a masterclass."

Another comment read, "Wow, Hrithik suddenly praising Shahid's 'quirky' film after ignoring every other actor's work...selective brotherhood only when the box office smells weak?"

Some raised questions about Hrithik Roshan agreeing with the politics of O'Romeo, "Did you agree with the politics of #ORomeo? There's a dialogue that said 'Babri ke pehle underworld mein Hindu Muslim maahi tha'. Hindu man wearing a tilak is a villain."

Another person linked it back to Dhurandhar as they commented, "Don't you see any politics in it as you saw in #Dhurandhar?"

The quirkiness of #ORomeo eventually wins you over. I had fun. @shahidkapoor you do this genre BEST. Too good you are. Go watch it in the theatres guys. Also that running in circles action was brilliant. — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) February 20, 2026

Hrithik Roshan's Dhurandhar Review

Hrithik Roshan's first detailed review for Dhurandhar was on Instagram Stories.

Hrithik had emphasised his admiration for filmmaking itself. He wrote, "I love cinema, I love people who climb into a vortex and let the story take control, spin them, shake them until what they want to say is purged out of them onto that screen. DHURANDAR is an example of that. Loved the storytelling. It's a cinema."

He also noted that while he appreciated the craft, he did not agree with all aspects of the film, "I may disagree with the politics of it, and argue about the responsibilities we filmmakers should bear as citizens of the world. Nevertheless, can't ignore how loved and learnt from this one as a student of cinema. Amazing..."

Later, he took to both X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram again, this time praising the film's lead actors.

He posted, "Still can't get DHURANDHAR out of my mind. @AdityaDharFilms, you are an incredible maker man. @RanveerOfficial the silent to the fierce, what a journey and so damn consistent."

He continued the note with a shoutout to the rest of the team, writing, "#Akshayekhanna has always been my fav, and this film is proof why. @ActorMadhavan bloody mad grace, strength and dignity!! But man, @bolbedibol, what you did was phenomenal. What an ACT, brilliant!! A huge, huge round of applause for everyone, especially the makeup and prosthetics department! I can't wait for part 2!!!"

Why He Was Trolled For Two Contradictory Dhurandhar Reviews

His second Dhurandhar review on X focused entirely on appreciating the cast and their performances-leaving many online users puzzled.

The back-to-back posts had triggered confusion on social media, with several users trying to make sense of the contrasting tone between his two reviews.

Some wondered if he was retracting his earlier critique, while others joked about whether separate teams were managing his accounts.

One comment read, "Hrithik on IG: 'I disagree with the politics'. Hrithik on X 48 hrs later: 'Bro the cinema tho.'"

Another user wrote, "Yeh Twitter aur Insta do alag Hrithik chala rahe hai kya? (Do different Hrithiks run Twitter and Instagram?)"

Similar reactions included, "Different admins for X and Instagram??", and a humorous take: "Hrithik checking Insta: Kamaal hai, ye maine kab likhi? (When did I write this?)"

One X user questioned, "What about the politics of the film, which you had questioned last night, sir?"

About Dhurandhar

Unlike the first film, which was released solely in Hindi, Dhurandhar 2 will open in cinemas on March 19 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film is written and directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande, and Lokesh Dhar.

The first installment introduced audiences to a high-stakes, two-part espionage saga. The story followed an Indian intelligence operative working undercover in Karachi, navigating criminal networks and political circles to dismantle a terror group threatening India's security.

Dhurandhar 2 continues the narrative with Hamza Ali Mazhari, an undercover Indian agent who is now firmly embedded within Pakistan's underworld.

About O'Romeo

O'Romeo, written and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, draws inspiration from Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The story revolves around gangster Ustara, portrayed by Shahid Kapoor, who was once part of a powerful gang and was forced into exile after killing a don's brother. He helps Triptii Dimri's character, Afsha Qureshi aka Rani Sharma.

The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal and Vikrant Massey. Ahead of its theatrical release on February 13, O'Romeo faced legal hurdles when Sanober Shaikh, daughter of Hussain Ustara, filed a petition in a Mumbai court to block the film's release, citing a lack of consent and objecting to her father's depiction as a gangster. However, the court permitted the film's scheduled release.

O'Romeo is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

ALSO READ | Dhurandhar Stars Akshaye Khanna And Arjun Rampal "Broke Down" After Shooting 26/11 Scene, Reveals R Madhavan