<i>O'Romeo</i> Box Office Collection Day 6: Progress Report On Shahid Kapoor Film

Shahid Kapoor's O'Romeo is experiencing ups and downs at the box office. On Day 6, the movie minted Rs 3.50 crore in the domestic market, as per Sacnilk. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film also features Tripti Dimri, Nana Patekar, Vikrant Massey, Disha Patani, Tamannaah Bhatia and Avinash Tiwary in key roles.

O'Romeo has so far collected a total of Rs 43.85 crore. On February 18, the romantic action thriller recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 9.07 percent, peaking at 11.48 percent during the night shows. This was followed by afternoon shows at 9.93 percent, evening shows at 8.12 percent, and morning shows at 6.76 percent.

Region-wise, the movie recorded the highest occupancy in Chennai at 16.76 percent, followed by Lucknow at 12.25 percent, Mumbai at 11 percent, Jaipur at 10.50 percent, while other cities remained below 10 percent, as per the same report.

Mira Rajput's Shoutout for Shahid Kapoor

Ahead of O'Romeo's release, Mira Kapoor dropped a heartfelt message for her real-life "Romeo", her husband, Shahid Kapoor. She posted a series of grayscale pictures while adorably posing with the actor. Interestingly, the fashionista also wore a T-shirt with "Juliet" written on it.

Sharing the pictures, the doting wife wrote, "My ROMEO. When he asks, 'Main hoon ki hoon nahi?', remember, Tum Ho. Aur ho vahi. The one who is relentless, talented beyond belief, eyes that express a thousand words, and a heart that always mends. Because what holds you is the light. Destiny's child. It's time to shine. Spectacular is an understatement. I am so proud of you."

O'Romeo features Shahid Kapoor as Ustara, a feared anti-hero who was once part of a powerful gang and was forced into exile after killing a don's brother. He now serves as a covert operative for Intelligence Bureau officer Ismail Khan, who assigns him missions to neutralise threats to the nation.

O'Romeo has been bankrolled by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.