Rajpal Yadav Asks For Work And Money After Leaving Tihar Jail: <i>"Paisa Unki Marzi Ka"</i>

Actor Rajpal Yadav was released from Tihar Jail on Tuesday, twelve days after he surrendered in a case involving a Rs 9 crore cheque bounce and loan default. The Delhi High Court granted him interim bail on Monday, giving him temporary relief in the long-running financial dispute connected to his 2012 film, Ata Pata Laapata.

Talking to a media portal after his bail, he expressed his gratitude to everyone for their support.

What Rajpal Yadav Said

He told India TV, "Thank you so much for your support. From children to people across generations, I have received immense love throughout my journey in Indian cinema, and I am deeply thankful to everyone for it."

Rajpal Yadav thanked people who backed him on social media as well as those who criticised or examined his actions. He added that he also appreciated the good wishes sent by those who are not active online.

Addressing members of the film industry, Yadav urged them to consider him for future work. He appealed to those who had supported him in the past to give him meaningful opportunities again.

He said, "Jinhone madad ki hai wo ek aur madad kar dein, character meri marzi ka and paisa unki marzi ka (Those who have supported me earlier, I request them to help me once again with the roles I wish to do - the money can be as per their discretion)."



Although bail was granted a day earlier, his release was delayed due to verification and paperwork procedures, which were completed later in the day.

More Details About The Case

After Rajpal Yadav was granted interim bail, businessman Madhav Gopal Agrawal, who had loaned the money, broke his silence on the matter in an interview with News Pinch.

Agrawal said he had first met Rajpal Yadav through MP Mithilesh Kumar Katheria and was told that the actor's film Ata Pata Laapata was nearing completion. According to him, the actor had claimed that without immediate funding, "everything would go to waste".

Initially reluctant, Agrawal said he later agreed to help after Rajpal Yadav's wife, Radha, sent him emotional messages requesting support. He added that he even "cried in front of him like a child" while pleading for clarity on repayment, as he had borrowed money from others to fund the loan.

The businessman maintained that the agreement clearly stated that the amount would be repaid irrespective of the film's success or failure. "It was a loan, not an investment," he said, stressing that Rajpal Yadav had provided personal guarantees and cheques.

When the actor failed to repay on time, supplementary agreements were allegedly signed on three occasions, with fresh cheques issued each time. However, Agrawal claimed that all of them were dishonoured.

Eventually, the matter escalated, leading to Rajpal Yadav's surrender earlier this month. While he has now been granted interim bail, the case remains ongoing, with the final outcome still pending before the court.



