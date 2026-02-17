Who Is Madhav Gopal Agrawal? The Businessman Behind Rajpal Yadav's Rs 9-Crore Debt Case

The long-running legal dispute involving Rajpal Yadav and businessman Madhav Gopal Agrawal has once again come into the spotlight following the actor's release from Tihar Jail.

As Agrawal finally broke his silence in a recent interview, many have begun asking: Who exactly is the businessman behind this financial battle?

Meet Madhav Gopal Agrawal

Madhav Gopal Agrawal is associated with M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd and is known primarily for his business ventures rather than any connection to the film industry.

He is also linked to larger firms such as KR Pulp and Papers Ltd.

In an interview with News Pinch, Agrawal revealed that he first met Rajpal Yadav through MP Mithilesh Kumar Katheria.

He further mentioned that during their first meeting, Rajpal Yadav informed him that Ata Pata Laapata was almost complete and urgently needed funds. He allegedly suggested that the entire project would collapse if financial support was not arranged at once.

Initially hesitant, Agrawal declined to lend money. However, he later claimed that the actor's wife, Radha, contacted him several times, requesting his help. Deeply affected by her appeals, he eventually agreed to offer financial assistance.

The businessman stated that he gave Rs 5 crore to the actor under a formal agreement. According to him, the document clearly stated that repayment would not be linked to the film's success, certification, or release.

Agrawal said that the money he lent came from funds he had himself borrowed from others. He also recalled visiting Rajpal Yadav's home in distress, where he broke down and pleaded for a clear timeline for repayment.

Agrawal shared that the amount was strictly a loan and not an investment, explaining that genuine investments do not involve personal guarantees or post-dated cheques.

Legal Battles, Broken Promises, And A 14-Year Dispute

When the agreed repayment did not materialise, Agrawal said he repeatedly contacted Rajpal Yadav, who claimed he was facing financial difficulties. Over time, three supplementary agreements were signed, and fresh cheques were issued, but the uncertainty continued.

Agrawal recalled that when Amitabh Bachchan launched the film's music, he realised that, under their agreement, the film negatives and earnings were meant to be handed over once the project was completed. Worried about recovering his money, he approached the court and temporarily stopped the film's release.

Rajpal Yadav reportedly maintained that he would only be able to repay the loan after the film was released. This led to a temporary settlement, after which the court stay was lifted. However, the film's poor box office performance made the situation even more difficult.

By 2013, with no solution in sight, Agrawal returned to court. Judicial intervention resulted in a settlement amount of Rs 10.40 crore. Although several cheques were submitted by the actor, all were later dishonoured.

Meanwhile, Rajpal Yadav walked out of Tihar Jail on Tuesday. The Delhi High Court granted an interim suspension of his sentence until March 18.

While he has now been released from jail, the case remains ongoing in court.

ALSO READ: Rajpal Yadav Breaks Silence On Rs 9-Crore Debt Case: "Yeh 2012 Mein Shuru Hua, Aaj 2026 Hai"