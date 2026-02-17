Sidharth Malhotra's Father Sunil Malhotra Dies In Delhi, Actor Pays Tribute

Sidharth Malhotra is mourning the loss of his father, Sunil Malhotra, who died in Delhi four days ago. The actor, along with his wife Kiara Advani, rushed to the capital to attend the last rites and stand by the family during this difficult period.

Sunil Malhotra, a former Merchant Navy captain, had been unwell for some time. Following his death, Sidharth shared an emotional note for his father that read, "He was a man of rare honesty, integrity and culture. He lived by values that never bent. Discipline without harshness. Strength without ego. Positivity, even when life tested him beyond measure."

He further added, "From commanding the seas as a Merchant Navy Captain to facing illness with quiet courage, he never compromised, never lost his grace. Even when the stroke confined him to a wheelchair, his spirit stood tall. Papa, your integrity is my inheritance. Your strength guides me every day. Your positivity still holds this family together. You left us peacefully in your sleep, but the space you leave behind is immeasurable. I am who I am because of you. And I will carry your name, your values and your light forward always. Love you Dad."

In 2025, Sidharth had spoken openly about his father's health struggles and the emotional impact it had on his family. During a conversation with Lilly Singh, he admitted that the situation had sometimes made him anxious and impatient, especially towards his mother, Rimma Malhotra, who was handling most of the caregiving responsibilities on her own.

He had said, "My father's not been healthy for a while, and me being scared or angry at times, tend to be a little more harsh on my mother because she's the one who's taking care of the meds. My father's not keeping well to do that and within that I realized... she suddenly... we got up one morning and just having coffee and tea in Delhi and she started speaking about 20 years back...what she had to deal with when we were much younger or when I wasn't there or when I was trying to make my own life."

Known for his disciplined life, Sunil Malhotra played a significant role in shaping his son's values and outlook.

