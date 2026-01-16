What Sidharth Malhotra Eats To Stay Fit At 41

Sidharth Malhotra has always kept things low-key – be it his film choices, fitness habits, or overall lifestyle. From making his debut in Student of the Year to delivering impactful performances in Shershaah and Ek Villain, the actor has built a strong and loyal fan base.

As he turns 41 today, the day feels extra special. Sidharth and Kiara Advani, who got married in February 2023, welcomed their daughter Saraayah in July last year. This marks the actor's first birthday as a dad.

Even with the pressures of stardom, Sidharth Malhotra believes in listening to his body rather than chasing fitness trends. In a 2019 chat with Bollywood Hungama, he spoke about his diet and eating habits. Here is a look at how the actor keeps it real when it comes to food:

A Simple, Protein-Rich Breakfast For Sidharth Malhotra

For Sidharth Malhotra, breakfast is all about fuel. Especially during intense shooting schedules, he prefers meals that give him sustained energy through the day. Talking about his routine, he shared that his mornings usually started with boiled eggs and sweet potatoes.

“Boiled eggs and sweet potato… to get my protein and carbs energy for the day,” he said.

Sidharth Malhotra's Lunch Is Clean and Green

When it comes to lunch, the actor sticks to lean protein and lots of greens. He revealed that his go-to meal includes chicken breast paired with vegetables like spinach.

“And lunch would be chicken breast with a lot of green veggies, say spinach,” he explained. Depending on how demanding his day is, Sidharth Malhotra adds boiled potatoes to his lunch.

Light And Easy Dinners For Sidharth Malhotra

Dinner, for Sidharth Malhotra, is kept light. He prefers grilled fish, especially when he wants something easy on the stomach. “And dinner would be just grilled fish,” he shared.

Why Sidharth Malhotra Eats Only Three Meals A Day

One of the most interesting things Sidharth spoke about was the gap between his meals. Unlike people who snack frequently, he prefers sticking to just three meals a day.

“I have a lot of gaps. I only do three meals a day. I think your body needs that much time to digest your previous meal,” he said.

Fruits: Fresh Vs Dried

Sidharth Malhotra has a slightly different take on fruits. He doesn't eat fresh fruits every day, but dried fruits are a daily staple. “I don't have fruits every day. I have dried fruits every day, but not fresh fruits,” he shared. When it comes to fresh fruits, bananas top his list. “I think it gives you so much energy and it's very filling,” the actor added.

Sidharth Malhotra's Strong Love For Seafood

If there is one food category Sidharth Malhotra truly loves, it is seafood. “I love seafood. I love fresh fish. I love prawns and lobsters, and oysters. I love oysters,” he said.

Bullet Coffee And Sidharth Malhotra's Love for Ghee

Sidharth Malhotra is a fan of ghee and does not shy away from including it in his routine. One of his favourite energy boosters is bullet coffee. “I have a bullet coffee, which is a black coffee with a teaspoon of ghee in it,” he shared.

He uses it mostly as a pre-workout drink when he needs extra energy. It is not a daily addiction but a mindful choice depending on his mood and needs.

Tea or Coffee? Sidharth Malhotra's Mood-Based Choices

The actor made it clear that he is not addicted to tea or coffee. “I'm not addicted to either of them. I don't drink aerated drinks that much,” he said.

If he needs a quick boost, he sometimes opts for black coffee with ghee. Otherwise, he is happy skipping caffeine altogether.

The Kind Of Roti Sidharth Malhotra Likes

When eating Indian food, Sidharth Malhotra prefers rotis made with different grains. “The only kind of roti that I like is with different grains in it, with some ghee on top and sabzi,” he said.

For him, fitness is about making better choices, not cutting out everything he enjoys.

Cheat Days Are Non-Negotiable For Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra believes in balance, and cheat days are a part of that. He shared that one of his recent cheat meals included halwa, puri, and black chickpeas – a traditional combo often made during kanjak.

“It is a very interesting combo of sweet and sour. So I was craving for that,” he said. Instead of random junk food, he prefers homemade comfort meals even on cheat days.

Sidharth Malhotra Has A Soft Spot for Desserts

Yes, Sidharth Malhotra does have a sweet tooth. “Jalebi is a weakness… and something to do with chocolate and dark chocolate is a weakness,” he admitted.

To balance it out, the star tries healthier options like jaggery or prunes whenever possible.

Sidharth Malhotra's Drinking Habits

The actor described himself as an occasional drinker. “I'm not a drinker. I'm an occasional drinker, maybe New Year's or my birthday,” he shared. It is more about celebrating moments with friends rather than making alcohol a habit.

Sidharth Malhotra's Favourite Comfort Foods

Sidharth Malhotra's heart still belongs to simple comfort food. Mutton biryani tops the list. “It's a simple one that I grew up on… when I go back to Delhi, I keep telling my mom to make one,” he said. When eating out, he enjoys sushi, especially if it's made with fresh fish.

Sidharth Malhotra's Healthy Versions Of Fast Food

When it comes to pizzas and burgers, Sidharth Malhotra does not completely avoid them. He just chooses healthier versions. “I eat healthy versions of them… pizzas made of different flour, not processed wheat. Burgers which are vegan and made of gluten-free bread,” he explained.

As Sidharth Malhotra steps into another year, his lifestyle reflects maturity, balance and awareness.

