What 6 Hours Of Sleep Per Night For 2 Weeks Does To Your Brain, Apollo Neurologist Explains

Sleep is like a reset button for our bodies – it recharges our batteries, repairs damaged cells, and gets us ready for the next day's hustle. But what happens when we skimp on it? A Hyderabad doctor breaks down the effects of sleeping just 6 hours a night for 2 weeks.

In a post shared on X, doctor Sudhir Kumar wrote, "Sleeping 6 hours and feeling 'fine'? That's the problem. In controlled studies, people restricted to 6 hours of sleep per night for 2 weeks performed cognitively like they had stayed awake for 24–48 hours straight. And here is the dangerous twist: They believed they were functioning normally. Sleep deprivation doesn't make you feel drunk. It makes you feel confident."

1. Reduced Attention Span

Sleep restriction severely reduces attention span and impairs cognitive function by disrupting prefrontal cortex activity. It causes difficulty sustaining focus, increased errors, and decreased alertness. Chronic lack of sleep creates cumulative declines in memory, learning, and productivity.

2. Slower Reaction Time

Sleeping 6 hours per night for 2 weeks results in reaction times slowing to levels comparable to being awake for 24–48 hours straight. This level of deprivation impairs attention, memory, and decision-making, often without the person realising they are functioning poorly.

3. Impaired Working Memory

The ability to hold and process information in the short term, as well as higher-order thinking, is significantly degraded. Sleep restriction impairs both the ability to learn new information and the stabilisation of memory.

4. Poorer Decision-Making

Sleep-deprived individuals often struggle to process negative feedback, leading to poor decision-making and a higher propensity to take risks. Chronic 6-hour sleep periods can increase irritability, anxiety and create sudden mood shifts due to disrupted emotional regulation in the brain.

You don't notice the decline, but your brain does. While some treat chronic 6-hour sleep as a productivity hack, it causes neurological stress. Most adult individuals are recommended to sleep 7 to 9 hours a day. Not because it is comfortable, but because cognition depends on it. "Sleep is not optional maintenance. It is daily brain repair," the doctor concludes.

