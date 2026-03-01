<i>Bridgerton</i>'s Yerin Ha Suffered Folliculitis From Sophie-Benedict's Bathtub Scene: "Got Hives All Over My Body"

Yerin Ha and Luke Thompson have been making headlines since Bridgerton Season 4 was announced. They were the lead couple of the season, and their Cinderella story has the show's 'gentle' viewers gushing over them and their chemistry.

Spoiler alert if you haven't seen the second part of Season 4, but Sophie Baek and Benedict Bridgerton shared an intimate scene in a bathtub as they and the Bridgerton family were trying to avoid a scandal and explore ways to legalise their union.

But what looked steamy on the screen turned out to be a health scare for Yerin Ha. On February 25, 2026, Yerin and Luke appeared on Capital Breakfast, where she revealed that she suffered from a skin condition.

Bridgerton's Yerin Ha Developed "Hives" All Over Her Body From The Bathtub Scene

"There's a scene where we are in a bathtub, and basically, I put baby powder on me because I was told that it would help dry my skin to put the intimacy wear on with the tape. And then basically the next day, after the bathtub, I got hives all over my body, and I got folliculitis," Yerin Ha shared during the interview.

"So I needed steroid cream, but I blame myself because I think it was a combination of baby powder and the bath water," she said shyly.

Luke Thompson revealed that they were in the bathtub for six hours. Yerin added that he was fine, but she suffered from a skin reaction. "It's me. I am a sensitive gal," she added.

What Is Folliculitis

According to a Cleveland Clinic report, folliculitis is a skin condition in which a hair follicle becomes inflamed or infected. It can look like acne, developing as a red bump, and appear on your face, hands, back, and legs.

When the follicles gather bacteria or foreign materials from the outside world, they can easily develop an infection. Once inflammation kicks in, the skin starts swelling. A small hair follicle can develop into a large bump, leaving you with itching, irritation, redness, and bumps.

Folliculitis is a common skin condition that people experience throughout their lives. The risks include

If you are on oral antibiotics

If you shave

If you have a history of diabetes

If you are obese

If you spend a lot of time in a sauna or bathtub

If you perform activities that make you sweat a lot

To treat it, doctors may prescribe antibacterial skin cleansers to reduce bacterial growth. Applying a warm towel to the irritated skin can soothe the area, and anti‑itch creams can also be helpful.

Also Read | Simone Ashley's Saree With A Twist In Bridgerton 4 Goes Viral, Internet Calls Her 'Queen'