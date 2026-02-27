Simone Ashley's Saree With A Twist In <i>Bridgerton 4</i> Goes Viral, Internet Calls Her 'Queen'

Bridgerton Season 4, Part 2 is finally out, and fans cannot keep calm. While Sophie Baek and Benedict Bridgerton's love angle has our undivided attention, the vintage gowns and dramatic hairdos are something fashion lovers simply cannot ignore.

And just when the romance and drama are already dominating conversations, Simone Ashley's Kate Bridgerton makes an appearance that truly stands out. Though she was not seen in part 1, her entry in part 2 leaves desi fashion lovers in awe.

Internet Is Celebrating Simone Ashley In A Saree-Inspired Dress In Bridgerton 4

Social media is filled with posts about Simone Ashley's saree-inspired gown, and honestly, it is easy to see why. The look feels like a beautiful nod to Indian style, placed perfectly in the world of Bridgerton without looking out of place.

Simone Ashley was seen in a deep teal blue saree-inspired gown covered in soft floral prints. The gown had a fitted bodice that hugged her frame beautifully and then flowed into a long, graceful skirt. The most eye-catching detail was the saree-style drape across her shoulder. The fabric was neatly pleated and placed like a pallu, falling softly from one shoulder and wrapping across her torso in a very natural way. It created the illusion of a saree while still being structured like a gown.

The short puff sleeves added to the vintage feel. They were detailed with floral embroidery that matched the print on the skirt. The neckline was wide and softly shaped.

Simone's makeup was fresh and glowing. Her hair was styled in a half-up, half-down look. The actress kept her jewellery simple but elegant with statement drop earrings that had a floral design and subtle shine. There was no necklace, which allowed the draped detail and neckline to stand out fully.

The internet cannot keep calm. Fans are sharing a clip from the second part of Season 4 and calling Kate Bridgerton a “South Asian Queen.”

Simone Ashley's Saree-Inspired Look From Bridgerton 3

This is not the first time that Simone Ashley has worn a saree-inspired outfit in Bridgerton. In season 3, she brought Indian touches through her wardrobe in a very subtle way. The look felt regal, soft and rooted in Indian draping.

Simone Ashley in a saree-inspired dress in Bridgerton season 3. Photo: Instagram

The outfit featured a rich, deep navy blue draped gown with clear saree-like detailing. The main base of the outfit came in a soft, muted gold shade. This gold tone sat at the centre and underlayer of the look. Over it, a deep blue drape flowed across her body like a pre-draped saree. The contrast between the deep blue and the soft gold made the outfit stand out.

The drape over one shoulder worked like a saree pallu. The silhouette was relaxed but elegant. The fit was flattering without looking tight. The layered draping added depth to the look.

With her saree-inspired gowns seamlessly woven into the regal world of Bridgerton, Simone Ashley proves that representation can be both subtle and striking.

