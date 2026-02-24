Video: Dalip Tahil, 73, Falls Into Ganga After Raft Flips, <i>"Puraane Paapi Ko Pehchaan Liya"</i>

Veteran actor Dalip Tahil, at the age of 73, was seen river rafting, tapping into his adventurous side. The actor was seen braving the strong currents of the Ganges in Rishikesh.

Sharing a video of the thrilling experience on his social media account, the actor gave fans a glimpse of his high-end thrill and adventure.

In the video clip, Dalip was seen wearing a life jacket and seated in a yellow raft along with a few others as they all navigated the gushing and rough waters. The waves are seen hitting the raft hard, and towards the end of the video, the raft is seen flipping, with Dalip and the others falling straight into the river.

The actor captioned the post as, “Ganga Mata ne puraane paapi ko pehechaan liya. Shoutout to @adventure_montana for the exhilarating experience #DT #digiphiln #RiverRafting #Ganga #Rishikesh”

Talking about Dalip Tahil, the actor has been a popular face in Bollywood for over four decades. He made his mark in the 1980s and went on to feature in a wide range of films across genres.

The actor has been a part of many superhit movies such as Baazigar, Raja, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Ishq, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, and many others.

The actor, a few months ago, shared insights into how the landscape of cinema has transformed over the decades.

Recalling the early days when single-screen theatres dominated and opportunities were limited, he noted the rise of OTT platforms, television, and multiplexes has now opened up a wider range of possibilities for actors and filmmakers alike.

“When I started 45 years ago, there were only single-screen cinemas, and getting work was very difficult. Today, there are multiple platforms—OTT, TV, and multiplexes—so opportunities are more. But you must be clear about your reason for joining the industry. There's nothing wrong in wanting stardom, money, or a big house—but remember, before becoming a star, you must first become a good actor," reflecting on his career, Dalip told IANS.



Also Read: After Sachin Awasthi's Viral Video, Influencer Recounts Mauritius Racism Incident: "Imagine Begging After Paying Rs 3.5 Lakh"

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)