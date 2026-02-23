What It Costs To Stay At ITC Mementos Where Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Are Getting Married

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are getting married on February 26, 2026, and NDTV has confirmed that the couple has chosen ITC Mementos as the venue for their big day. Situated 25 km from Udaipur, the property is nestled in the lap of the Aravalli hills.

Mementos by ITC Hotels Ekaaya offers a luxurious escape from the crowded lakes and forts of Udaipur, making it an ideal destination-wedding venue. With green hills in the backdrop, blue skies above, and an atmosphere perfect for celebration, this is where a fairytale turns into reality.

What It Costs To Stay At ITC Mementos, Where Rashmika-Vijay Are Getting Married

If you currently try to check the booking date, you will find that the hotel is booked for a week ahead, and then for most of March and April.

According to the official website, guests can choose from several categories: Valley View Villa, Lake View Villa, Premium Villa, Aravalli Suite, and Mementos Suite. The property also offers Presidential and Grand Presidential Suites, complete with a temperature‑controlled private pool, jacuzzi-equipped bathrooms, and spacious interiors designed for peak luxury.

Here is how much it costs to stay at ITC Mementos

Valley View Villa - Rs 28,399 - Rs 28,666

Valley View Villa Twin - Rs 28,399 - Rs 28,666

Lake View Villa - Rs 30,799 - Rs 31,088

Premium Villa - Rs 34,799 - Rs 35,126

Aravalli Suite - Rs 57,199 - Rs 71,499

Mementos Suite - Rs 73,199 - 91,499

Prices for the Presidential Suites are disclosed on request.

Inside ITC Mementos Where Rashmika-Vijay Are Getting Married

With 117 villas, ITC Mementos features serene lakes, lush lawns, and expansive green spaces. The property includes a wellness centre and a beautifully designed lounge where guests can enjoy handcrafted cocktails, warm beverages, and calming views.

The property also has fine-dining options, including Udai Pavilion, Kebabs & Kurries, Royal Vega, and The Rock Bar. From relishing vegetarian food and Indian delights to exploring global flavours and refreshing cocktails, gastronomists can only complain about having one stomach.

The health and fitness centre comes equipped with advanced machines, offering the perfect workout environment overlooking the sprawling landscape. At the Royal Spa, guests can enjoy ancient Indian therapies and rejuvenating wellness treatments.

Don't miss the infinity pool or the lounge pool-perfect for unwinding. Guests can also participate in recreational activities, explore Udaipur, and enjoy adventure experiences while discovering the region's natural beauty.

