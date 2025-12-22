Inside Raffles Udaipur, Where PV Sindhu Got Married, A Suite Costs Rs 7.5 Lakh A Night

Think of a destination wedding and a scene of Rajathan's palaces, luxury resorts, and vibrant decoration comes alive in your head, all thanks to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and celebrities' nuptial ceremonies. In fact, Udaipur is among the most sought-after destinations among couples.

From Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha to PV Sindhu-Venkata Datta Sai and Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju, the couples chose Udaipur for their big day. Not to mention the dreamy wedding images that swept us off our feet.

As PV Sindhu and Venkata Datta Sai are celebrating their first anniversary today, we could not take our eyes off Raffles Udaipur, their stunning wedding venue and India's largest island resort on Udai Sagar Lake.

Inside Raffles Udaipur, Where PV Sindhu Got Married

Raffles Udaipur is a luxurious property that boasts a blend of Indian and European architecture, while offering modern amenities to its clients. Located only 20 minutes from Maharana Pratap Airport, your journey to the destination is nothing short of a picturesque ride.

As the boat sails over the Udai Sagar Lake, you are left mesmerised by the view and lush greenery on the property. For foodies, it's a treasure trove of cuisines. For fitness enthusiasts, it offers contemporary wellness treatments and healing Ayurvedic sessions.

For homebodies, it's a perfect escape to indulge in recreational activities like mountain biking, wall climbing, shooting, archery, and more.

Spanning over 21 acres, the property promises an unforgettable stay. Not to mention that devotees, historians, and adventure buffs can also undertake a walking trek in the Aravali Hills to visit the 400-year-old Mahadev Temple.

Inside Raffles Udaipur, Where A Suite Costs Rs 7.5 Lakh A Night

PV Sindhu and Venkata Datta Sai got married here, so it is a no-brainer that the luxurious property comes with an extravagant price tag for accommodation.

The options include,

Lakeshore Signature - non-island room for Rs 57,000 a night

Flamingo Signature Room with garden, twin or king bed for Rs 77,000 a night

Flaming Signature Room with balcony, twin or king bed for Rs 81,000 a night

Flamingo Signature Room with plunge pool, twin or king bed for Rs 87,000 a night

Raffles Lakeshore Manor - non-island suite for Rs 97,000 a night

Raffles Manor Suite for Rs 1,17,000 a night

Raffles Oasis Suite for Rs 1,37,000 a night

Raffles Presidential Suite for Rs 7,57,000 a night

However, one must note that the prices are subject to change, depending on the date of booking and availability of rooms and suites. But Raffles Udaipur promises a royal stay that will forever be etched in your memory.

