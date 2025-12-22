Inside Jeddah Tower: What The World's Tallest Building Will Actually Have

Before it even opens to the public, Jeddah Tower has already redrawn the limits of modern architecture.

Planned to rise to over 1,000 metres, making it the first building in the world to cross the one-kilometre mark, the tower will stand roughly 172 to 180 metres taller than Dubai's Burj Khalifa, which tops out at 828 metres.

About The Jeddah Tower

The idea of Jeddah Tower was first proposed in the late 2008, at a time when Saudi Arabia was looking to establish a global architectural landmark of its own. Jeddah was chosen deliberately.

Located along the Red Sea coast, the city has long been the Kingdom's gateway to Mecca and a major port connecting trade routes between Africa, Asia and Europe. The tower sits within Jeddah Economic City, a large-scale urban development planned north of the city, envisioned as a new business and residential hub that would diversify the region's economy and reduce pressure on central Jeddah.

Jeddah tower is located along the Red Sea coast. Photo: thejeddahtower.org

Originally announced as the Kingdom Tower, the project was backed by Kingdom Holding Company under Prince Alwaleed bin Talal. From the outset, the brief was ambitious: to create not just the world's tallest building, but a structure that would symbolise Saudi Arabia's long-term economic and cultural aspirations.

Design responsibilities were entrusted to Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture, the Chicago-based firm led by Adrian Smith, who had previously co-designed the Burj Khalifa.

The tower's sleek, tapering form draws inspiration from desert plants, particularly the way leaves fold upward, helping reduce wind loads at extreme heights. Engineering expertise came from Thornton Tomasetti, a firm known for handling complex supertall structures.

The design also responds directly to Jeddah's harsh climate. Its aerodynamic shape, high-performance facade, and advanced cooling systems were developed specifically to manage intense heat, desert winds, and the structural challenges of crossing the one-kilometre threshold. Every design decision, from its triangular footprint to its narrowing profile, is aimed at making unprecedented height both stable and habitable.

Jeddah will become the tallest building in the world. Photo: Thejeddahtower.org

Construction resumed in January 2025 and has since accelerated at a remarkable pace, with a new floor added every three to four days. The structure has already crossed nearly 80 floors, and if timelines stay on track, Jeddah Tower is expected to be completed by 2028. For now, its interiors remain under construction and are not yet open to the public.

A Kilometre-High Vertical City

Jeddah Tower is planned as a mixed-use "vertical city", designed to function like an entire neighbourhood stacked into the sky. Spread across more than 160 floors and eventually stretching to around 252 storeys, the building will house luxury hospitality, serviced apartments, permanent residences, offices, retail spaces, wellness zones, and one of the highest observation decks on the planet.

So, What's Inside

A Five-Star Hotel Above The City

One of the most prominent components inside Jeddah Tower is its luxury hotel, widely reported to be a Four Seasons.

Located across the lower to mid sections of the tower, roughly between floors 19 and 27, the hotel will feature around 180 to 200 rooms and suites.

Guests can expect executive lounges, spa and wellness facilities, pools, and fine-dining restaurants, all paired with sweeping views of Jeddah and the Red Sea. The hotel will also include premium serviced apartments, reinforcing Saudi Arabia's focus on high-end tourism as part of Vision 2030.

Serviced Apartments

Above the hotel floors, Jeddah Tower will house more than 120 serviced apartments, aimed at business travellers and long-stay guests. These units will share select amenities with the hotel while offering a more private residential experience.

Higher still, the tower transitions into permanent residential zones. Plans include 300 or more luxury apartments, ranging from high-end homes to ultra-exclusive penthouses and royal suites. Residents will have access to private gyms, pools, lounges, and sky lobbies, turning the upper sections of the tower into a secluded residential enclave far removed from street-level life.

Offices, Retail And Everyday Amenities

Jeddah Tower is also designed to be a working building. A seven-storey Class A office section sits in the lower part of the tower, intended for premium corporate tenants. These offices are positioned above a multi-level podium that forms the building's base.

The podium and basement levels will host retail outlets, cafes, restaurants, conference and event spaces, grand lobbies, parking facilities, and back-of-house operations.

Some plans also mention exhibition or cultural spaces, reinforcing the idea that the tower functions as more than just a landmark.

Wellness

Wellness and leisure spaces are spread throughout the building at various elevations. Gyms, spa facilities, swimming pools, club-style lounges, and sky lobbies are planned for residents, hotel guests, and office users.

The World's Highest Observation Deck

Another anticipated attraction inside Jeddah Tower is its observation deck. Positioned at an estimated height of around 630 metres, it is expected to become the world's highest public viewing platform once complete.

In addition, the tower will feature a dramatic outdoor sky terrace with a diameter of roughly 30 metres, located near the upper residential levels. Originally conceived as a helipad, it has been reimagined as a leisure and viewing space, offering visitors a rare outdoor experience at an extreme altitude.

Moving People Up A Kilometre

To move people efficiently through a building this tall, Jeddah Tower will rely on a highly advanced vertical transport system.

Plans include around 56 to 59 high-speed elevators, some of them double-decked, operating across multiple zones. These elevators are designed to travel at speeds of up to 10 to 12 metres per second.

Supporting this network are mechanical floors, fire-safety refuge areas, service corridors, and smart building systems for energy management, access control, and security, all distributed throughout the tower's height.

Despite the scale of its ambition, Jeddah Tower remains a work in progress. As of 2025, its interiors are still under construction, and none of its residential, hotel, or public spaces are accessible yet.