<i>Drishyam</i> Actress Ishita Dutta Explains How She Lost 15 Kg In Two Months Postpartum

Ishita Dutta recently opened up about her postpartum weight loss journey after welcoming her second child. The actress lost 15 kg in less than two months.

Contrary to speculation, Ishita credited her significant weight loss to health issues related to her gallbladder surgery and subsequent dietary restrictions.

In a video shared on Instagram, Ishita said, "I lost more than 15 kgs in less than two months. Want to know my secret? I hate to break it to you guys, but there is no secret."

The actress claimed that she had a great time during her first two trimesters. However, things took a turn by the sixth month when she was put on complete bed rest due to a risk of preterm delivery. "While I was dealing with that, I started getting unbearable abdominal pain and I was rushed to the hospital. This happened 2-3 times, and then finally the scan showed that I had gallbladder stones," she added.

Due to her pregnancy, surgery was not a viable option. While she had several months to give birth, she had to endure the debilitating pain caused by the gallstones. "I would be screaming in pain and would be rushed to the hospital. Because I was pregnant. They couldn't give me any painkillers. They couldn't give me anything strong. So I had to just wait for the pain to settle," she recalled.

After 8 months just about got over Ishita delivered her baby girl. But the struggle did not end there. In the second video, she revealed, "Even after delivery, I couldn't get the operation done immediately because my body had gone through so much. I had just delivered. I was breastfeeding. I couldn't take any painkillers. I still couldn't take any strong medication. And I was advised to wait at least 40 days before we would go and attempt the surgery."

After enduring nearly 40 days of postpartum pain from multiple gallstone attacks, she finally underwent surgery to have her gallbladder removed when it was deemed safe to do so. "Even post-delivery, my struggle did not end. I was now trying to heal from the surgery. My body was getting used to the fact that I don't have a gall bladder anymore. I was still on a dietary restriction for quite some time. This is how I lost so much weight," she concluded.

It was this challenging journey, rather than any secret or magic solution, that led to her weight loss.

