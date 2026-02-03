Grammy Winner Jelly Roll Shares How He Lost 90 Kg Without Weight Loss Drugs

Country music star and rapper Jelly Roll has been open about his struggles with addiction and weight issues. The artist has lost over 200 pounds (90 kg) over the years.

During his appearance at the 2026 Grammy Awards press event, Jelly compared his fight with food addiction to his old battle with cocaine. He shared that overcoming food addiction required the same level of dedication and willpower as overcoming his cocaine addiction. “I had to fight my food addiction just the way I fought my cocaine addiction,” he said.

How Jelly Roll Lost 90 Kg Without Weight Loss Drugs

Jelly further stated that it's not just about changing food choices, but about transforming his emotional and mental relationship with food. Through therapy, he learned to quiet the "food noise" in his head and developed daily routines like running to stay on track. Instead of opting for weight loss medications like GLP-1s, he made a change in his lifestyle. He had an honest conversation with himself about why he ate the way he did, and that's what worked.

Earlier, Jelly Roll shared that he had kick-started his transformation journey by changing his lifestyle to prioritise exercise and making healthier food choices. In a conversation with People, the rapper said, “It's cool because there was once a time in life that the culture I built on tour was the opposite. It revolved around alcohol and drugs. And now our tour culture is around good eating and around exercising and doing emotional check-ins with our crew every day.”

Jelly Roll credited walking and running for a major part of his weight loss journey. He revealed that he shed around 70 pounds while training for the 2 Bears 5K with comedians Bert Kreischer and Tom Segura. To prepare for the May 2024 event in Pasadena, he logged “two and three miles a day, four to six days a week”.

“I feel really good. I was thinking, I plan on losing another 100, 100-and-something pounds. If I feel this good down this weight, man, I can only imagine what I'm going to feel like by the time I go on tour," he concluded.

Also Read | Fitness Coach Shares 8 Habits That Helped Her Lose 70 Kg