Explained: Why Iranians Started The 'Boycott Huda Beauty' Trend On Social Media

Huda Beauty is one of the biggest beauty brands. According to Cosmetics Business, Huda Kattan's brand became the most influential indie beauty brand of 2025. The indie players hold 20.4% of the beauty market share around the world. Since Huda Beauty is the top contender, it is reportedly ahead of legacy brands like Fenty and Dior.

But recently, calls for boycotting Huda Beauty have gained traction on social media, especially among Iranians and people who identify as Iranian. Influencers and protesters are throwing away Huda Beauty items in dustbins, and they are also claiming that Huda Kattan is spreading misinformation.

Islamists—irresponsibly carrying their human shield in hand—harassed, assaulted, and ripped down flyers placed peacefully by Iranian freedom activists calling out @hudabeauty for platforming terrorist propaganda.



Meanwhile, thousands of people with conscience are speaking… pic.twitter.com/B01DbXPfhv — Gazelle غزاله شارمهد (@GazelleSharmahd) January 31, 2026

While calls for the boycott have gone viral on social media, Huda Kattan has not issued any statement or clarification from her end. In fact, reports suggest that her sister, Mona Kattan, has unfollowed her on social media and quietly distanced herself from her.

Why Iranians Launched 'Boycott Huda Beauty' Campaign On Social Media

On January 28, 2026, Huda Kattan shared a video from TRT World that captured a woman incinerating images of Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the former Shah of Iran, US President Donald Trump, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Iranians, and those who support, boycott @hudabeauty.



She posted nothing about the massacre of Iranians, and chose to post regime propaganda instead.



She's unfortunately doubled down on her recent Instagram stories as well. pic.twitter.com/BbFho52weI — Nazanin Nour (@NazaninNour) January 28, 2026

Iranian protesters saw this as Huda Kattan mocking their uprising against the current regime. It instantly sparked a backlash against the Iraqi-American businesswoman. Since then, influencers have destroyed Huda Beauty products, called out Sephora for selling its products in their outlets, and created satirical flyers not only urging shoppers to boycott the beauty brands but also to unfollow the beauty mogul.

It has been a few days, and the voices calling for the boycott of Huda Beauty are growing stronger on social media.

Why Did Huda Kattan's Sister Unfollow Her On Social Media

Reports suggest that Huda Kattan's sister, Mona Kattan, has unfollowed her on social media. She is not only the sibling of the entrepreneur but also a long-time partner in the brand.

Mona did not post anything against her sister or share a clarification note. She quietly unfollowed Huda Kattan, sending a message to millions of Iranians that she stands with them.

Calls For Boycotting Huda Beauty On Social Media

Since late December 2025, protests have erupted across Iran against a severe economic crisis, especially after the sharp fall of the Iranian rial. Thousands of citizens took to the streets and voiced their opinions against years of corruption, mismanagement, and international sanctions that have led to high inflation, while worsening living conditions.

Amid this, the US threatened the Iranian regime against advancing in the nuclear program. While the authorities say that the program is intended for medical purposes and civilian energy, the US and its allies fear that it could be used to develop nuclear weapons.

US President Donald Trump showed his support for the protesters, who now see him as an ally. Since Israel is also against the Islamic Republic, many protesters, especially the young groups, see the nation as their "natural ally".

Amid this, Huda Kattan's post has created an uproar among Iranian protesters. A person posted an image of discarded Huda Beauty products in a dustbin. The caption read, "Where it belongs. Boycott. And tbh, I barely used it because the fragrance is nauseating. Huda Beauty supports terrorists."

Where it belongs. Boycott + 🗑️. And tbh, I barely used it because the fragrance is nauseating. #huda #hudabeauty #hudabeautyboycott . Huda beauty supports terrorists. @hudabeauty pic.twitter.com/KeeYOSPlLm — Tina Haghighi (@TinaHaghighi) January 29, 2026

A third shared an AI-generated image of blood-soaked Huda Beauty products. The caption read, "People are boycotting this brand because it supports a terrorist regime that has killed thousands of people."

People are boycotting this brand because it supports a terrorist regime that has killed thousands of people.#IranMassacre #hudabeauty pic.twitter.com/iZtvSB9txe — ابریشم بانو🦋 (@misssilken) January 28, 2026

A user on X shared a placard, created with AI, with Huda Kattan applying blood-soaked Huda Beauty products on her face. The text read, "Stop spreading lies and propaganda."

#Boycotthudabeauty#IranMassacre

Huda Beauty is a blood-soaked brand that supports terrorism. I refuse to stay silent. pic.twitter.com/ipHtZ6WZ9z — 𝓶𝓸𝓫𝓲𝓷𝓪 (@mobi_meu) January 28, 2026

A fifth shared a warning for Sephora. The caption read, "Why are you still selling a brand whose owner spreads misinformation and openly supports violence against an entire nation?" The post asked the brand to remove Huda Beauty products from their shelves. "Silence is choice."

@Sephora

Why are you still selling a brand whose owner spreads misinformation and openly supports violence against an entire nation?



Millions are already boycotting Huda Beauty.

Keeping it hurts your credibility.



Remove Huda Beauty.

Silence is a choice pic.twitter.com/vBK3OnNv1e — Pegahastam (@sobhdamam) January 28, 2026

Neither Huda Kattan nor Huda Beauty has issued any statement yet.

