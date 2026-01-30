Pakistan-Bangladesh Flights Return After 14 Years, Internet Welcomes 'Two Worst Airlines In The World'

After a gap of 14 years, direct air connectivity between Bangladesh and Pakistan is officially back. Bangladesh's national carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines resumed operations with flight BG-341 from Dhaka landing at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport yesterday, where it received a ceremonial water salute and a high-level welcome.

The restart marks the first non-stop passenger service between the two countries since 2012 and is being positioned as a symbolic reset in ties, especially for trade, diaspora travel and tourism.

Direct flight between Pakistan & Bangladesh commenced today as Biman 🇧🇩 Airlines launched its inaugural flight from Dhaka to Karachi. The resumption of direct flight after a hiatus of 14 years marks a significant milestone in strengthening connectivity and bilateral engagement pic.twitter.com/v60KROfMaA — Pakistan High Commission Bangladesh (@PakinBangladesh) January 29, 2026

Pakistan International Airlines was quick to acknowledge the moment. In a social media post welcoming the Bangladeshi carrier, PIA called it a "long-awaited return", adding that two nations were "reconnecting hearts through the skies".

"A long-awaited return-PIA welcomes our brothers from Bangladesh with pride and warmth. Two nations reconnecting hearts through the skies," PIA tweeted on their official X account.

A long-awaited return-PIA welcomes our brothers from #Bangladesh with pride and warmth.



Two nations 🇵🇰🇧🇩 reconnecting hearts💕 through the skies.#PIA #Biman pic.twitter.com/N7DcuE6AsX — PIA (@Official_PIA) January 29, 2026

The messaging struck a notably warm tone, underlining how politically loaded the resumption of this route is after more than a decade of strained relations.

Reactions Pour Online

The return of the Dhaka-Karachi flight triggered a wave of reactions online, particularly from users in Pakistan and Bangladesh and even India. Many welcomed the move as overdue, while others reacted with sarcasm and political commentary.

"Reunited by skies," one user wrote. Another post from Pakistan read, "Truly heartwarming to see this connection restored. Welcome to Pakistan. May this be the start of stronger ties and shared journeys ahead."

Not all reactions were celebratory. A post that went viral mocked the official tone, saying, "Two nations reconnecting hearts... two bankrupt nations reconnecting their hearts," while another user quipped in Hindi, "Do bhikhari dono tabahi (Two beggars, both ruin)."

Have a look at some more reactions:

Some Indian X users were also worried about how they will flights operate in the Indian airspace (will get to the bit later).

Why These Flights Were Suspended For So Long

Direct flights between Bangladesh and Pakistan were halted in 2012, officially citing security concerns from Dhaka. Behind the scenes, diplomatic mistrust and limited political engagement kept the route frozen for years, forcing passengers to travel via third-country hubs like Dubai or Doha.

Only after political changes in Bangladesh and a gradual thaw in bilateral ties did talks resume, eventually clearing the way for Biman to restart operations in early 2026.

Why Indian Airspace Matters So Much Here

While the flight is between Bangladesh and Pakistan, India plays a crucial, often understated role in making the route viable.

India and Pakistan do not allow each other's aircraft to use their airspace. However, Bangladesh does have an air services agreement with India dating back to 1978. For a Dhaka-Karachi flight, the shortest and most economical route passes through Indian airspace.

Without Indian overflight permission, aircraft would have to take a long detour around the Indian peninsula. That would turn a roughly three-hour journey into an exhausting eight-hour flight, sharply increasing fuel costs and ticket prices and making the route commercially unsustainable.

This is why India's clearance is effectively the key to the route's survival. With New Delhi processing Biman's overflight request under existing agreements, the non-stop service became feasible again, allowing both airlines to keep flying times and fares within practical limits.

In simple terms, Indian airspace isn't banned for Bangladeshi carriers like Biman, so overflight is allowed. However, Pakistani airlines face restrictions from India and may need detours for any reciprocal routes.