'Not Only Touch, Also Bad Comment': Indian-Origin Russian Model Defends Beating Elderly Man For 'Groping' Her In Bangladesh

Monika Kabir, an influencer of Indian heritage, has been garnering significant social media attention for a viral video on one of the busiest streets in Bangladesh. She was seen involving a physical altercation with an elderly man, which she claimed was an act of self-defence against harassment.

On Instagram, Monika Kabir, who is from Russia and is currently living in Bangladesh, shared a video showcasing how she was reportedly being groped by an elderly man during a promotional shoot on the streets of Bangladesh. Despite ample space around her, the elderly man suddenly moved close to her and shoved her with his bag, according to her, and made an inappropriate comment. Monika immediately responded to this by striking the man with the bag she was holding in her hand, leaving the social media fuming. After beating the man, Monika picked up the bag (which had fallen from her hand while hitting the man), posed and smiled for the camera.

She posted the video, with a caption, "where beauty meets bravery. Step confidently into your day!"

Watch the video here:

Internet's Reaction To Monika Kabir's Viral Video

The video left social media divided. While some came to Monika's defence, arguing that she responded appropriately to what, according to her, felt like harassment, many others argued that she 'overreacted'.

A user said, “He was not checking out. He just looks at you for a second, then minding his own business. You literally physically abuse him for views. You came to Bangladesh just for publicity. Nothing else. Of course, you are looking exceptional, and people will look at you for a second, and you are using them to be viral. Get a life.”

In response, a social media user claimed, “Did u not see him walk so close to her when there's so much space behind her for him to walk?? he literally bumped into her on purpose.”

Another person mentioned, “Hitting the poor so you go viral??? Seriously??”

Echoing the same emotion, a user said, “Girl, calm down! Not every glance is an attack. Save the drama for something worth it.”

Meanwhile, a comment read, “Did the right thing.”

A fan shared the video on their Instagram stories with a Turkish text that translates to “How beautiful Monica.” Reposting it, the influencer further wrote, “There are many men like this in Bangladesh.”

Another social media user extended her support towards the influencer by reposting the video on their Instagram stories. Further praising Monika for her courageous act, that person mentioned, “Girls should protest like this in front of everyone. I salute you.”

As the incident went viral on several local news channels in Bangladesh, Monika shared one of the videos, further clarifying the incident.

The video discussed the situation on the streets of Bangladesh, revealing how Monika reacted to the uncomfortable touch from a passerby. However, further addressing the same, the influencer mentioned, “It's not only touch, it's also bad comment,” implying that the person was also bad-mouthing her, which was not being heard in the original video due to the addition of a background score.

Who Is Monika Kabir?

Not much about her personal life is known on social media, though the digital creator identifies herself as a "Russian model" with Indian lineage. Born to an Indian dad and Bangladeshi mom in Moscow, Russia, she also often claims Russian roots. Her businessman father reportedly moved to Russia before her birth. Meanwhile, some reports and social media discussions suggest she might be hailing from the Rajshahi district of Bangladesh.

Since last year, she has been working in Bangladesh and frequently shares lifestyle, travel, and fashion content. From performing gymnastics on the Dhaka Metro Rail to various other stunts, Monika has been constantly entertaining her fans and generating buzz.