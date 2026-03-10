Job Hugging Is The New Workplace Trend. But What Does It Mean?

In the ever-evolving world of work, new trends seem to emerge almost every year to describe how employees are navigating their professional lives.

Over the past few years alone, phrases like “quiet quitting,” “bare minimum Mondays” and “career cushioning” have entered everyday conversations about workplace culture. Each of these trends reflects changing attitudes toward work, productivity and job satisfaction in a post-pandemic economy.

As workplaces continue to adapt to economic shifts, technological disruption, and evolving expectations around work-life balance, another phrase is making its way into the modern career lexicon: job hugging.

What Is Job Hugging?

Simply put, job hugging refers to employees choosing to stay in their current jobs despite feeling under-challenged, disengaged, or unhappy, primarily because they fear the uncertainty of changing roles.

According to Cosmopolitan, the trend marks a notable shift from the post-pandemic hiring boom, when job hopping was widely seen as a sign of ambition and career growth. Today, many workers are prioritising security instead. Rather than pursuing new opportunities, they are choosing the reliability of a steady pay cheque.

The behaviour is less about loyalty to a company and more about caution. With hiring slowing in several industries and economic unpredictability looming, employees may feel that holding onto a familiar role is safer than taking a chance on a new one.

Why Job Hugging Is Trending?

Several factors are driving the rise of job hugging, many of which stem from broader changes in the global economy and job market.

As CNBC reports, hiring activity has slowed significantly, reaching its lowest levels since 2013, excluding the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic. With fewer opportunities available, workers are naturally becoming more cautious about making career moves.

Experts say many employees are also increasingly aware of economic uncertainty. Labour economist Nicole Bachaud told CNBC that workers are “cognizant of the uncertainty in the market right now,” which encourages them to hold on to their current positions.

Another contributing factor is anxiety around automation and artificial intelligence. As workplaces rapidly integrate new technologies, employees may worry about the stability of their future roles.

The Numbers Behind The Trend

Data suggests that job hugging is not just anecdotal – it is becoming increasingly widespread.

According to Monster's 2025 Job Hugging Report, a striking 75% of employees say they plan to stay in their current roles through 2027. Nearly 48% of workers admit they are staying primarily due to fear and economic uncertainty, rather than career satisfaction.

The survey, conducted among 1,004 employed workers in the United States, also revealed that 59% believe job hugging is more common this year than last, while 63% expect it to increase further in 2026.

Financial considerations play a major role as well. Around 27% of employees cite pay as the main reason for staying, while 26% say job security is their biggest concern.

Interestingly, the report also highlights generational differences. 55% of respondents believe older workers – particularly Gen X and Baby Boomers – are more likely to job hug, while 25% think younger workers do it more often. Another 20% believe the behaviour is similar across generations.

The Hidden Downsides Of Staying Put

While job hugging may seem like a safe choice, experts warn that it can come with its own risks.

Staying in a role that no longer offers growth opportunities can lead to professional stagnation. Over time, employees may feel stuck, disengaged, or even burnt out if they remain in positions that no longer align with their ambitions or skill sets.

From an organisational perspective, job hugging can also create challenges. While lower turnover might appear beneficial on the surface, workplaces filled with employees who feel trapped rather than motivated can struggle with innovation and energy.

When workers stay mainly out of fear, creativity and enthusiasm often decline. That kind of environment rarely produces the ideas and momentum that help companies grow.

Employers Are “Hugging” Workers Too

Interestingly, job hugging is not only happening on the employee side.

As CNBC notes, many companies are also holding tightly onto their workforce. After struggling to find talent during the “Great Resignation” of 2021 and 2022, employers are reluctant to lose experienced staff.

In other words, both sides, workers and employers, are choosing stability over risk.

How To Job Hug The Right Way

Experts emphasise that staying in a role does not necessarily mean standing still.

Career coach Mandi Woodruff-Santos told CNBC that employees should focus on “pivoting in place.” This means finding ways to grow within their existing company rather than remaining passive.

For example, workers can take on new responsibilities, seek internal promotions, or learn additional skills by collaborating with colleagues in different departments.

Networking is another crucial strategy. Building relationships with mentors, colleagues, and professionals across industries can help workers stay prepared for future opportunities when the job market improves.

Even those who plan to stay in their current roles for the foreseeable future can benefit from continuing to develop their skills and expand their professional networks.