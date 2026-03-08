Fatima Bosch Defends Her Position As Miss Universe At Harvard: "I Won't Resign"

Miss Universe 2025 did not have as many rounds for contestants as it got caught up in controversies. From contestant walk-outs, judges quitting, legal threats, an ex-judge calling the finale rigged, and whatnot.

The crowning of Miss Mexico as Miss Universe 2025 was allegedly influenced by possible "manipulation". However, the organisation denied the speculations. On December 2, 2025, Fatima Bosch dismissed the claims. She said, "Maybe you can buy a crown at Walmart, but not at Miss Universe.”

However, she had to defend her position as Miss Universe again when she was invited to Harvard University to talk about her social initiatives following her pageant victory. Fatima Bosch met students and answered their questions, and one was particularly about her title.

Fatima Bosch Defends Her Position As Miss Universe

During her visit to Harvard University, Fatima Bosch found herself in the middle of a questionnaire she could not avoid. She met many young minds and discussed that she is supporting various causes and hopes to use her influence and platform to drive social impact.

One of the students confronted her, asking her if she would give up the crown considering the allegations regarding her reported connection with Raul Rocha, former owner of the Miss Universe Organization.

Fatima Bosch not only rebuffed the allegations, but she also said that she earned the title through her hard work. She said, "No, I won't resign. I worked hard and won."

She also added that her influence as the Miss Universe extended beyond the boundaries of beauty constructs. She wants to focus on making a real impact on society.

"Miss Universe is not just about the runway or having the best body," she noted, adding that unrealistic beauty standards assert pressure on young girls to meet unreal expectations.

"We don't have to be perfect. What matters is the purpose behind what we do and the impact we create in other people's lives," she further added.

Miss Universe Fatima Bosch At Harvard University

Taking to Instagram, Miss Universe Organization shared, "We are incredibly proud to witness this historic moment for The Miss Universe Organization. For the first time in our history, a Miss Universe stood at Harvard to share a message that goes far beyond the crown."

"A reminder that true power lies not in perfection, but in purpose, voice, and the courage to redefine what is possible for women everywhere," the caption read.

Since winning the crown, Fatima Bosch has participated in many humanitarian visits. She visited the Children's Hospital in Villahermosa in the Mexican state of Tabasco in December 2025. The pageant winner spent time interacting with patients and their families.

Despite the controversies surrounding the pageant, Fatima Bosch continues using her voice and platform for the causes she stands for.

