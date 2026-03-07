Sara Tendulkar's Heritage Meenakari Necklace Worth Lakhs Steals The Spotlight At Brother Arjun's Wedding

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok got married in an intimate affair on March 5, 2026. Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar hosted a grand celebration at The St. Regis Mumbai in South Mumbai. The star-studded event was attended by celebrities from the film, sports, and business worlds.

While the bride and groom coordinated in red ensembles, Sara Tendulkar stole the spotlight in a Manish Malhotra saree and a heritage meenakari necklace from Sunita Shekhawat's collection. The exact cost of the bespoke piece cannot be verified, but it is undoubtedly worth lakhs.

Sara Tendulkar's Bespoke Meenakari Necklace

Priyanshu Goel, a celebrity jewellery expert, shared that the biomedical scientist was spotted wearing a Carnation reversible necklace by Sunita Shekhawat, Jaipur.

"While the front showcases traditional kundan set polkis and floral motifs, pieces like these are equally admired for their Meenakari craftsmanship on the reverse, a technique that can take over 360 hours of skilled work to complete," he noted.

"What makes this necklace stand out is its balance of heritage and elegance. The soft emerald drops and layered polki design complement Sara Tendulkar's understated style, making it a perfect choice for a wedding celebration rooted in tradition," the jewellery expert added.

In his video, Priyanshu Goel mentioned that the estimated price of the intricately crafted jewellery is between Rs 40 lakh and Rs 60 lakh.

According to the official Instagram handle of Sunita Shekhawat, the necklace was handcrafted by the finest artisans of Jaipur, blending craftsmanship with modern design.

"Beautifully crafted with the finest polkis and embedded with Colombian Emeralds and South Sea Pearls," mentioned the caption, detailing the design of Sara Tendulkar's necklace.

Sara Tendulkar's Steal-Worthy Look At Arjun Tendulkar's Wedding

Sara Tendulkar's pink saree was definitely a statement in not-so-quiet elegance at Arjun Tendulkar's wedding. The biomedical scientist paired the intricately crafted six-yard drape with a rose-pink blouse featuring drops near the hemline.

She opted for dewy and glittery makeup to go with her dazzling ensemble and heritage jewellery. Her glossy lips, defined eyebrows, and winged eyeliner added the right oomph without stealing the spotlight from her saree and jewellery. Her mehendi-clad hands, stacked bangles, and a centre-parted hairdo elevated her look.

Also Read | Here's How Much Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda's Matching Tiffany Engagement Rings Cost