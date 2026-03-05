Sara Tendulkar Turns Heads In A Pink Manish Malhotra Saree For Arjun Tendulkar's Wedding

Sachin Tendulkar's cricketer son, Arjun Tendulkar, began the latest innings of his life with Saaniya Chandhok in a vibrant Hindu wedding ceremony. Undoubtedly, the spotlight was on the groom's sister, Sara Tendulkar, who looked stunning in her vibrant traditional avatar.

In various pictures and videos from the family function, Sara Tendulkar can be seen posing in a graceful and poised manner. Dressed in an ornate traditional Indian ensemble. For her brother's big day, Sara opted for a pink Bandhani from designer Manish Malhotra, featuring a cutwork rosette border with exquisite zardozi and resham embroidery. The look is paired with a hot pink silk blouse adorned with multicolour zardozi embroidery and jewelled tassels, bringing vibrant craftsmanship to the ensemble in the unmistakable style of Manish Malhotra.

Sara Tendulkar's six yards of elegance featured intricate designs throughout. She paired her saree with a contrasting rose-pink blouse adorned with delicate embroidery on the sleeves and neckline. Tiny drops near the hemline and the cut-out design at the back, along with tassel detailing, added an oomph factor to her overall charm.

Her look was further elevated by heavy traditional jewellery. It included a multi-layered stone-embedded necklace with green bead drops, a pair of matching earrings and a sleek maang tikka. She also opted for a stack of multiple bangles and a large statement ring to accentuate her look.

A pair of golden heels and her mehendi-clad hands perfectly elevated her appearance.

For makeup, Sara Tendulkar kept it dewy and glittery to complement her attire. A shiny foundation base with a dollop of blush and highlighter on her cheeks gave her face a fresh look. She also opted for thin strokes of eyeliner, defined brows, and glossy lipstick. Her hair was styled in a half-updo with a middle partition.

Sara Tendulkar's Look For Arjun Tendulkar's Pre-Wedding Function

This is not the first time Sara captivated her fans with stunning looks from her brother's wedding diary. For a pre-wedding ceremony, the sister wore a custom multi-colour Gujarati lehenga choli from ace designer Arpita Mehta's collection. The ensemble featured minute mirror work with intricate detailing, perfectly complemented by a matching bright green dupatta.

A double-layered Kundan necklace, matching stud earrings and a maang tikka accessorised her look for the day. Sara completed her look with a braided hairstyle and subtle makeup.