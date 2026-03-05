Goddess Lakshmi Motif, Serpent Detailing: How Rashmika Mandanna's Gold Mangalsutra Was A "Surprise" For Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married in Udaipur on February 26, 2026, and they broke the internet with their temple-style wedding. The theme of their big day was 'The Periodic Era', and the couple nailed it.

But it was an intimate ceremony where the bride and groom's families attended and blessed them. What stole the limelight on their big day was their traditional gold jewellery by SHREE Jewellers.

Abhishek Agarwal and Kaushik Kumar, Managing Directors, SHREE Jewellers, told NDTV, "For the ceremony, the jewellery remained uncompromisingly gold-focused - no faceted diamonds, no overt play on carat weight. The emphasis was purity, symbolism, and craft. Even within the reception set, the brilliance came not from modern diamond cuts but from the poetry of Kundan, traditional glass, or uncut stones set in layers of pure gold foil."

Amid everything Rashmika Mandanna wore on her big day, including a choker layered with traditional harams, statement jhumkas, jada billa, champasaralu, hathphool, mathapatti, nose pin, bangles, bajuband, waist belt, and anklets, her gold mangalsutra caught our eye.

Decoding Rashmika Mandanna's Gold Mangalsutra

The managing directors of SHREE Jewellers revealed that Rashmika's mangalsutra was crafted with gold, and no gemstones or diamonds were used in the design.

"The decision to keep it entirely gold reflects sanctity, permanence, and tradition in its most unembellished form. The focus was on symbolism rather than sparkle," they added.

SHREE Jewellers conceptualised and handcrafted the multi-layer mangalsutra as a thoughtful confluence of Kodava and Telugu traditions.

"At its heart sits the sacred motif of Goddess Lakshmi, symbolising prosperity, grace, and divine blessing for the couple's new journey. Intricate serpent detailing surrounds the motif, representing protection, continuity, and spiritual guardianship," Abhishek Agarwal and Kaushik Kumar told NDTV.

The twin pusta locket was designed to anchor the piece in Telugu marital heritage. It marks the eternal seal of a forever bond. To complement it, the artisans designed the crescent-shaped Chand (moon) motif, known as the kokkethathi. It embodies a distinctive element of Kodava tradition with a graceful regional nuance.

"Adding a subtle contemporary layer is a discreet 'Rowdy' charm, a personal signature designed for a modern bride," they concluded, breaking down the design in a nod to Vijay Deverakonda's nickname Rowdy.

"The final design was kept as a surprise for Vijay and revealed only at the ceremony, making the moment even more intimate and meaningful."

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda hosted an "invite-only" reception in Hyderabad yesterday. The star-studded event was attended by Telugu stars Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Nagarjuna, Sreeleela, as well as Bollywood celebrities including Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, and Neena Gupta.

Also Read | 10 Months And Kilos Of Gold: How Vijay-Rashmika's Wedding Jewellery Was Made