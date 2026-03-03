One Exercise, One Minute: How A Daily Plank Can Transform Your Body

We all look for a shortcut when it comes to building strength or transforming our bodies. Despite sitting in front of the screen for the better part of a day, we expect a herbal drink, a diet plant, or a workout routine to work like magic. Only if it were this easy.

However, there is an exercise which, if you practise every day, can show promising results. All it needs is a minute of your day. Sounds easy? Hold on to that thought because that one exercise is the plank. Neha Ranglani, a nutritionist and health coach, recently shared how practising the plank every day can help you build your core strength.

Why Do You Need To Practise Plank

Neha Ranglani explained that most people today don't have a weight problem, but they have a weak core. Why? We sit for hours without catching a break or allowing our legs and spine to straighten.

The expert mentioned that we breathe shallow and hold stress in our belly. "And slowly, the deep muscles that are meant to support us... Switch off. That's when the lower back pain starts. The bloating worsens. The lower belly refuses to go," she added.

When we talk about the core, it does not refer to your abs but the internal corset. "It wraps around your spine, supports your organs, stabilises your pelvis, and protects your lower back," the expert noted.

She further emphasised that when the core is strong, everything else - standing, walking, and digestion - feels easy. One of the best exercises to strengthen your core is a 60-second plank daily.

How Plank Can Transform Your Body

In her Instagram post, Neha Ranglani said that a plank forces your body to switch those deep muscles back on. "Not aggressively. Not dramatically. Just steadily. You learn to hold yourself," she added.

A plank teaches you to breathe under stress and stabilise instead of collapsing. It improves pain, posture, energy, metabolism, and even confidence, according to the health coach. And if you are 30 or older, it is one of the best exercises that you must practise.

You can perform a plan anytime. The health coach said that you can do it in the morning before your shower, mid-workday between meetings, before your workout, and even before dinner. "It's not about timing. It's about showing up for 60 seconds consistently," Neha Ranglani added.

When you are starting, 20-30 seconds of plank a day is good enough. Gradually, you can try holding a 30-second plank in two rounds. Once you are an intermediate, try three rounds of 45-60-second planks. If you are an expert, three rounds of 60-90-second planks will help you strengthen your core and transform your body.

You can also add a variety of planks to your routine. Start with the forearm plank, and slowly, try the high and side planks. However, when you are exercising, you must avoid a few mistakes, including

Holding breath

Hips sagging

Arching lower back

Neck hanging

Shrugging shoulders

What is the right way? Tight core, squeezed glutes, and slow breathing will help you achieve the desired results, but it will feel hard at first. Try this for 30 days and see the result.

If you have a severe lower back injury, uncontrolled hypertension, and recent abdominal surgery, and you are struggling with postpartum, you must avoid this exercise.

