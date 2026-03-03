Before He Could Write, 10-Year-Old Max Alexander Was A Designer. Now He Is Making Paris Fashion Week Debut

On March 3, in Paris' historic opera house, a 10-year-old will shine among the rituals of couture. At the centre of racks of silk, structure jackets, last-minute fittings and backstage chaos will be Max Alexander - small in stature, steady in vision.

Almost seven years ago, his nimble fingers couldn't yet form steady letters, but they could pleat and drape fabric over a mannequin with startling deftness and precision. "I am a dressmaker, I will show you," he would announce in a declarative fashion when his mother wondered whether he would wake up the next day and find a new calling.

Born in California to Jack Alexander and Sherri Madison, Max found his first muse in his sister Samantha, now 14. "All the clothes I initially made were for her and seeing her wear them made me really happy," he told NDTV, his eyes gleaming.

Max Alexander started designing from the age of 4.

What distinguishes Max is not merely his age, but his method. He does not sketch, he drapes. "I love draping. It's like sculpting," he says. Fabric moves directly from imagination to mannequin. Over seven years, he has skipped the conventional design blueprint, preferring instead to shape on the form, allowing movement to guide him. How a piece flows matters more than how it looks on paper. One idea often births another, extending organically into a collection that feels joyful because it was conceived that way.

Over seven years, this instinctive approach has yielded more than 150 designs - dresses, jackets, scarves, bags, kimonos, suits, even stuffed animals. He holds a Guinness record for the youngest designer to stage his own runway show. Celebrities including Sharon Stone, Debra Messing and Willow Shields have worn his work. Inside the workshop of his label Couture To The Max, ideas continue to flow. "Maybe some angels help me too," he says, bringing a dash of magic into a creatively-charged chaotic room.

Beneath Max's playfulness lies intent. In September 2024, at eight years old, Max addressed the United Nations about sustainability in fashion, an industry often critiqued for waste and excess. He spoke about rethinking materials, reuse and making garments that last. "There are a lot of beautiful fabrics and clothes that could be made into something new," he says. "If you make it well, it will last a long time."

A year later, he walked that talk. At Aspen Fashion Week, models wore creations he fashioned from upcycled coffee bean bags, hand-dyed with turmeric, beets and indigo. Occasionally, coffee beans would tumble out mid-process - a detail that delighted him. The experiment was playful, but the message was pointed: couture can be conscientious.

How an outfit flows governs Max's creative process.

So, when his mother casually asked, after a regular school day, whether he would like to showcase at Paris Fashion Week, his response was composed: "Yes". Max' Paris debut is dedicated to Fern Mallis, the creator of New York Fashion Week, whom Max calls his fashion godmother. "A lot of Max's life feels like it was laid out already," Sherri says. "These moments often feel like a movie that has already been written." Years from now, Max hopes his work will change fast fashion, encouraging that clothes are made of better materials and are worn for longer.

But they are careful not to let the script run away. Max cooks, plays pickleball and tennis, skis, writes stories, dreams to own a restaurant and a carwash, and want to become an engineer. "We say no to 90 per cent of opportunities that come his way. We don't often film play dates, sports or anything to do with his school. His friends remain offline," Sherri says.

Max is expected to adhere to rules pertaining to bed time, screen time, and more.

Prodigy or not, Max is expected to adhere to rules pertaining to bed time, screen time, and more. "Imagine raising a soccer player," Sherri says. "They practice a couple days a week after school and play games on Saturdays. Only for Max, that is fashion design."

Come March 3, Max will lay out his creations before the best of couture in one of the fashion world's most stories cities. His confidence and designs will point to not a prodigy, but a designer. Just one that happens to be ten and who embraced fabric before he did language.