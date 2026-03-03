Vijay-Rashmika Stayed In Falguni Shane Peacock's 'Witchcraft' Till 4 AM On Sangeet Night

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda shared stunning pictures from their sangeet ceremony, hosted at Udaipur's ITC Mementoes. The couple, who got married on February 26, 2026, revealed how they danced through the night celebrating their love.

Remembering the dazzling night, Rashmika Mandanna wrote, "The night filled with love, tears of joy, laughter, music, singing, glitter, and us dancing through the night."

Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda's High-Glam Oufits

In her recent Instagram post, Rashmika Mandanna revealed that she and Vijay Deverakonda wore high-fashion outfits designed by Falguni Shane Peacock.

The Thama actor wore a blingy silver sharara set featuring intricate sequin detailing. She completed her look with a studded necklace, matching earrings, and bracelets by SHREE Jewellers.

"Guys!!!!! The stunning pieces!! Guys!! Amazing!! It was super heavy, but I was still in it all night!!," wrote Rashmika Mandanna, applauding Falguni Shane Peacock's creations.

Rashmika opted for brown-toned makeup and a sleek, neat bun, allowing her to enjoy the night without constantly tending to her hair while dancing.

On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda wore royal-blue satin bottoms paired with a V-neck shirt. Adding a touch of glamour, he layered a front-open sherwani with silver hand-embroidery.

As he entered with his bride-to-be, he also donned a powder-blue cape embellished with silver details. The highlight of his look was his stunning emerald necklace.

Vijay Deverakonda truly redefined groom fashion, proving how well-executed maximalism can add regal drama to a wedding look.

Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda's "Most Fun Night Ever"

Sharing a carousel of pictures from February 24, 2026, Rashmika Mandanna further wrote, "It was really the most fun night ever!! From Vijju and I wanting to surprise each other.. to family wanting to surprise us.. to being fully excited and surprised to see our families dance so freely and so so well!"

On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda expressed, "The evening that was spent laughing till we had tears, dancing till the arches of our feet hurt, swallowing emotions to everyone's speeches and surprises till our eyes were leaking."

Rashmika and Vijay's sangeet night was a "big party filled with beautiful people".

