Sara Tendulkar Reveals Secret To Her Glowing Skin: 'Drinking Water, Sunscreen, Clean Diet'

Since K‑beauty hit the Indian market and influencers promoted skincare like anything, people have been purchasing one product after another to achieve glass skin or a youthful glow. But there are a few celebrities who promote conscious living and do not fall for the trend of a 10‑ or 15‑step skincare routine. Sara Tendulkar is one of them.

In a recent interview with HT Shop Now, the nutritionist shared her struggles with acne-prone skin and her journey with polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS). The biomedical scientist has also joined hands with Cetaphil India to endorse its products.

How Sara Tendulkar Avoids Dryness And Breakouts

"My skin is sensitive and acne-prone, so I am very particular about what I use. I gravitate towards gentle cleansers, lightweight moisturisers, and ingredients that help maintain balance without stripping the skin," Sara Tendulkar shared.

While her routine is simple, she remains consistent. Apart from cleansing, she focuses on keeping her skin hydrated and protecting it from the sun. She also avoids using too many products. "I have learnt that doing the basics well works far better for me than constantly experimenting."

In the morning, she uses products that are gentle on the skin but protect it from environmental factors. At night, she uses products that cleanse her face and allow her skin to recover. But before hitting the bed, she makes sure to remove her makeup.

"I believed more products would give quicker results, but understanding my skin barrier and respecting it has made the biggest difference," the nutritionist added.

Sara Tendulkar's Struggles With PCOS

Many people don't understand that one of the primary signs of PCOS is acne. Sara Tendulkar had her share of struggles. "PCOS brought its own set of challenges, especially oily skin and breakouts. It made me more aware of how closely internal health and skin health are linked," she noted.

Hence, the nutritionist focused on eating clean, strength training, and following a simple but gentle skincare routine. She even confessed to consulting dermatologists instead of chasing quick fixes.

As a biomedical scientist, she looks for "gentle yet science-backed formulations that are clinically tested and suitable for sensitive skin". She follows DIY hacks, but nothing extreme. "I believe hydration, good sleep, and consistency matter more than DIY remedies. Sometimes the simplest habits are the most effective," Sara Tendulkar added.

The nutritionist also limits the consumption of processed, oily, and sugar-loaded foods. She believes that staying hydrated and eating balanced meals can make a visible difference to the skin.

"I use a gentle acid for exfoliation and glow. Also, rest and hydration always show on the skin," Sara Tendulkar concluded.

Instead of emptying the bank account of skincare products, we can also take a page from Sara Tendulkar's skincare guide. Simple and science-backed products with a healthy lifestyle can do wonders for the skin.

