A Day In Sara Tendulkar's Life Is A Blend Of Balance, Wellness, Work And Family

Sara Tendulkar, daughter of Sachin Tendulkar, has carved a niche for herself beyond her famous last name. With a growing presence on social media, she often shares small yet engaging glimpses into her daily routine.

From morning routines filled with coffee and calm to moments of connection and creativity, Sara recently gave her followers a relatable sneak peek into her day-to-day life.

A Day In Sara Tendulkar's Life

From sunup to sundown, Sara's day looks like a blend of movement, mindfulness, and meaningful connection. Here's a glimpse into it:

8 AM: Coffee

Sara starts her day at 8 in the morning with a ritual we all love-coffee. Beginning your day with a cup of coffee sometimes sets the tone for the whole day. In fact, morning coffee has also been linked to improved alertness and focus.

9 AM: Pilates

After a shot of coffee, it's time for Sara to get moving. She heads to her workout session, which features a session of Pilates - a favourite among celebrities and fitness enthusiasts. Pilates is known for strengthening your core and improving flexibility and posture.

10:30 AM: Makeup On The Move

After sweating it out at the gym, there's no time to waste for Sara. She does her makeup on-the-go, transitioning seamlessly from gym wear into a comfortable yet stylish outfit.

11 AM: Work Time

A girl's gotta work, and that's what Sara's afternoons look like! Work takes centre stage and Sara dives into a series of meetings.

1 PM: Pottery As Therapy

Post work meetings, Sara carves out time for a pottery class at 1 pm - with friends. This calming and creative activity helps a person slow down amid everyday chaos. Studies have shown that pottery is not only therapeutic but also a form of tactile meditation that can help reduce stress and anxiety.

2 PM: A Healthy Lunch

Lunch rolls around 2 pm, and Sara makes a conscious choice to stick to wholesome, nutritious foods. A filling, healthy lunch helps a person keep full and energetic for the rest of the day - and Sara seems to be doing exactly that.

Afternoon: Renovation Check-ins & Remote Work

Sara is also in the middle of getting her home renovated, so she manages to squeeze in some time to stay updated on the progress. She then settles into a relaxed work-from-home session with her best friend.

Evening: All About Family Time

Sara's evenings look like a quiet celebration of family, food, and the little moments that matter. Whether it's about saying goodbye to her brother or having dinner with her mother, Sara makes sure to take out time for some family time. She calls it a day at 11 pm.

Sara Tendulkar's daily routine has it all: movement, mindfulness, community and creativity. And we are taking notes.