From 155 Kg To 88 Kg: How This 20-Year-Old Influencer Lost Weight With This Simple Diet And Workout

This year, Rajii Ghanghas celebrated her 20th birthday with more than just cake. She marked it as a personal milestone of strength and transformation. Only two years ago, at the age of 18, she weighed 155 kg and often hid her pain behind a smile. Today, two months after turning 20, she stands at 88 kg, calling her 67kg weight loss nothing short of a "rebirth".

Her Instagram is filled with the story of this transformation. It includes simple workouts, home-cooked meals, and reflections that show her followers that real change is not a quick fix but the result of steady choices made every single day.

Rajii's Turning Point And Exercise Routine

At 18, Rajii struggled with low self-esteem and a body that made her feel trapped. By the end of 2023, she decided to change her life, starting with discipline and structure. She didn't rely on fad diets or extreme programs. Instead, she committed to a simple formula, and that was consistent workouts with balanced meals.

Her evening routine soon became her foundation. A four-set workout combining deadlifts, ground-to-overhead lifts, kettlebell swings, sit-ups, and a 1-km run built her strength and stamina. After every session, she refueled with a salad. Cheat days happened occasionally but were mostly family outings, keeping her progress sustainable without taking away moments of joy.

Rajii's 10-Day Diet Plan

Rajii even shared a 10-day diet plan with her followers on Instagram that featured chapattis, vegetables, tofu or paneer, curd, whey protein, chickpea salad, makhana, cucumber, ajwain tea, cinnamon-lemon water, beetroot juice, and light pre- and post-workout snacks. She emphasized simple rules that included drinking 4 liters of water daily and aiming for 10,000 steps.

Rajii's journey continues to inspire thousands online. What makes her story relatable is the transparency with which she shares it. She doesn't just showcase her progress, she also talks about the discipline it takes and the struggles behind the scenes.

For many of her followers, her story is a reminder that transformation isn't about vanity but about reclaiming health, confidence, and joy. Now, in August 2025, just two months after stepping into her twenties, Rajii is not only celebrating her "rebirth" but also motivating others to believe that change is possible.

