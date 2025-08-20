Weight Loss Journey: Mom Influencer Lost 20 Kgs In 8 Months With Home Workouts; Here's The Complete Routine

Weight loss requires a multifaceted approach that combines various strategies for sustainable results. One effective method that gained popularity during the pandemic is home workouts. Working out at home is convenient, cost-effective, and flexible. Recently, an Instagram influencer shared her weight loss journey on Instagram. Nihira Aggarwal, a mom influencer, revealed that she lost 20 kgs in just 8 months with the help of home workouts, consistency, and pure dedication.

In an Instagram video, Nihira Aggarwal shared pictures of her impressive body transformation along with her complete weekly workout routine.

"In addition to my diet, I've been incorporating weight training and cardio into my routine. I do home workouts, which help me stay consistent. Each week, I perform weight training four times, cardio twice, and I take one day off from exercising," she said in the video.

Complete workout routine

Here's a detailed overview of her workout routine based on the muscle groups being targeted:

Monday: Legs

Exercises:

1) Squats

2) Lunges

3) Calf raises

4) Wall Squats

5) Hip Thrust

Tuesday: Abs

Exercises:

1) Plank

2) Crunch

3) Bicycle Crunch

4) V-ups

5) Russian Twist

Wednesday: Arms

Exercises:

1) Bicep Curl

2) Hammer curl

3) Overhead Tricep Extensions

4) Deadlift

Thursday: Back and shoulder

Exercises:

1) Lateral Raises

2) Shoulder Press

3) Bent Over Row

4) Shrugs

5) Front Raise

Cardio for the remaining two days, which includes High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)

And finally, no workouts once a week for rest and recovery

She also revealed that she performs 3 sets of each exercise, with her workouts lasting about 40 minutes, including warm-up and stretching exercises. "I record my workout, which helps me correct my posture," she added.

How to make home workouts efficient

If you have been trying to lose weight with a home workout, here are some tips to maximise results.

1. Set realistic goals

Define specific and achievable weight loss goals to keep you motivated. This could be aiming to lose a certain number of kilos or completing a set number of workouts each week.

2. Choose the right form of exercise

A combination of cardio and strength training can help you shed kilos. High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) can be especially effective, as it maximizes calorie burn in a shorter time frame.

3. Create a schedule

Plan your workouts to build consistency. It will help you prioritize exercise in your daily life.

4. Use equipment

Invest in a few basic equipment, such as resistance bands, dumbbells, or a yoga mat. They can add variety and intensity to your workouts.

5. Eat right

Pair your workouts with a balanced diet rich in whole foods, lean proteins, and plenty of fruits and vegetables for effective weight loss.

6. Listen to your body

It's essential to pay attention to what your body is telling you. Adjust your workouts to avoid injury and ensure you're challenging yourself without overdoing it.

Try this exercise routine and maximize the benefits of your home workouts with these tips.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.